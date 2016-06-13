Exploring a modern but cosy home in Ferndale

When it comes to eye-catching architectural creations, Nico van der Meulen Architects is one of those experts who not only ensure functional spaces, but also aesthetically pleasing results. And today on homify 360°, we take a look at one of his first creations, completed way back in 1987, that was designed for his family, as well as to use for his studio when he just started his own practice.

With 660-millimetre thick walls facing north to store heat and control sun exposure, this house is not just a pretty face, but a brainy beauty as well.

Let’s take a closer look at this house, located in Ferndale, Johannesburg, that oozes personal style