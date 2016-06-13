Exploring a modern but cosy home in Ferndale

When it comes to eye-catching architectural creations, Nico van der Meulen Architects is one of those experts who not only ensure functional spaces, but also aesthetically pleasing results. And today on homify 360°, we take a look at one of his first creations, completed way back in 1987, that was designed for his family, as well as to use for his studio when he just started his own practice.
With 660-millimetre thick walls facing north to store heat and control sun exposure, this house is not just a pretty face, but a brainy beauty as well.
Let’s take a closer look at this house, located in Ferndale, Johannesburg, that oozes personal style
To soften the house’s rigid look of concrete surfaces and linear designs, an abundance of lushness was added around it, such as seen in the garden above. A pristinely maintained lawn ensures a soft touch of fresh green, joined by a decadent number of trees and potted plants.
In the majority of the house’s rooms, there are several vantage points into the lush garden that adorns the exterior spaces. Regardless of where you find yourself in the residence, there is always a glimpse of trees, plants, and/or water.
Here we get a vision of exquisiteness as the house opens up onto the garden space and swimming pool, setting up a strong link between exterior- and interior spaces.
All of the trees on the property are indigenous to South Africa, personally planted by Nico and his wife to ensure a tropical haven in the middle of Johannesburg’s hustling and bustling city vibe.
In addition to the striking oasis of greens, surrounding four-metre high walls cut off all traffic noises to enable a calm and peaceful vibe in and around the house.
Every aspect of this bedroom is stunning, from the soft tones to the mix of textures and materials used. It's equally relaxing as it is stylish, and we love it all the more for that.
The house has four bedrooms, all en-suite. Designed in such as way as to showcase a separate wing on the western side of the hall for the children, the house’s master bedroom (complete with ‘his and her’ dressing rooms) and bathroom are located on the northern and eastern sides.
Notice the furniture, décor, and colours of the bedroom above, all deliciously combining to make up a bedroom that is not only modern and elegant, but charming and welcoming.
The open-plan living area makes use of a double-volume ceiling, presenting a look of high-rise style and spaciousness. A calm and tranquil colour palette adorns the surfaces, with slight touches of warm wood and dark fabrics standing out.
During the winter months, every habitable room in the house gets some welcoming north sun through a total of 26 sliding- and pivot glass doors situated on the north side. Because of this, the house is a passive building requiring air-conditioning or heating for no more than about 20 days a year.
As soon as the hot South African summer months kick off, the house is cooled off through cross ventilation wafting over Koi ponds and the swimming pool, with the cool soil under the abundance of plants adding to the cooling effect.
On the second floor, right above the main suite and gymnasium, two private studios were built, one for Nico and one for his wife. The studio area is fitted with a kitchenette and a comfortable lounge area looking out over the surrounding gardens.
Nico’s studio is attached to a walk-out balcony complete with fire-pit and stylish loungers, as can be seen above.