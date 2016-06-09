6 Sensational Entrance Hall Designs

The entrance hall of your home is the first place that your guests see and it should be interesting and give your guest a sneak peek into the style of the home. This space needs to be welcoming, fun and imaginative, the entrance hall should also be reflective of your personality, character and the things that you love most in life.

It’s a versatile area, and depending on your home style, whether it be traditional or modern, the entrance hall can be decorated as a trendy and contemporary space or even have a vintage appeal. This Ideabook is filled with some sensational entrance hall examples, so let’s be inspired!