6 Sensational Entrance Hall Designs

The entrance hall of your home is the first place that your guests see and it should be interesting and give your guest a sneak peek into the style of the home. This space needs to be welcoming, fun and imaginative, the entrance hall should also be reflective of your personality, character and the things that you love most in life.
It’s a versatile area, and depending on your home style, whether it be traditional or modern, the entrance hall can be decorated as a trendy and contemporary space or even have a vintage appeal. This Ideabook is filled with some sensational entrance hall examples, so let’s be inspired!
This modern entrance hall is elegant and trendy. The contemporary art sculpture at the front door creates an art gallery-like ambiance. The space enjoys a minimalist style with very few ornaments and extra decorative aspects added to the space.
The dresser and mirror is an updated take on a classic style seen in vintage décor, while the colour combination of white, grey and wood maintains a trendy and elegant appeal. It’s warm and welcoming in every way.
Mediterranean style might not suit every personality or home, but that doesn’t make it any less amazing as a home décor choice. The use of natural sunlight, bright blue and white brings a maritime inspired décor aspect to the entrance hall.
However, the example in the image perfectly displays how to achieve this style, the key is to not overload the space with too many accessories and ornaments. Mediterranean inspiration is easier than you may think! How about giving your entire home a Mediterranean style makeover? Have a look at this Ideabook for A Taste of Mediterranean Style and be inspired.
A key point to consider when giving your entrance hall a facelift is to use lighter shades and tones, especially if the space does not receive much natural sunlight. White walls are always a good place to begin, and keep the shades of ornaments as neutral as possible in the space as well.
However, avoid trying to fill the space with accessories that do not have a clear purpose. This image is a fantastic example by the team at Marmoles ARCA of how modern elements such as the wooden table can be combined with a rustic touch in the form of simple vases.
Now if country style is more your thing, then this is a fantastic entrance hall idea for your home. This space is bathed in natural light throughout the day, exuding warmth and elegance throughout the day. The neutral colours along with the patterned textiles and light walls creates a comfortable and shabby chic entrance hall, while the peace and harmony of the space is enhanced by the gorgeous sunlight.
Eclectic style is the exception to any trend rules that usually apply to décor. However, the results of this mix in style is often surprising and might even become a new trend. This style sees a fantastic combination of colour, unique art pieces and photography, making this entrance hall anything but boring. The eye-catching violet wall and black sculpture has a modern and edgy design that can be admired and appreciated by all guests.
Although industrial style began during the late 1960’s and spread throughout the home, these decorative materials and articles, created a more natural and raw environment. This décor option has seen new interest with many homes and offices being converted from old factories, but maintaining that exposed brick and high ceiling appearance. While this style option might not be for everyone, there is something interesting about this colourful décor. It’s a new take on shabby chic styling with an urban twist.