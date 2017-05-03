DIY and woodworking: 7 garden ideas that you can do in one weekend

Having a gorgeous garden is a fantastic way to reconnect with the great outdoors, whether it be through sunshine, that breathe of fresh air or that cool breeze, a garden is a great place to unwind, relax and be more at peace with yourself.
Creating a garden that is filled with beautiful blooms that mean the world to you might be daunting at first, but you will never know if you have a green thumb until you try. This may just be the relaxing outdoor experience you needed to get back in touch with nature.
However, if your outdoor space is rather minute and you think your aspirations for a garden won’t come true, then you couldn’t be more wrong! These seven designer gardens will inspire you to add a touch of green to even the smallest outdoor spaces.
The first step to create a perfect small garden is to plan your space correctly. This means that you should have a look at the possible areas to place your garden, whether it be that small space in the front of your home or that haven in the backyard.
Determine which area will get adequate sunlight before beginning with your layout and whether there is room for irrigation in your little garden. Consider the space available and you will get an idea of how to begin and what to include in your décor plan.
There is no better way to connect with the outdoors then by adding a comfortable space to sit, what do you have space for in your tiny garden? An adorable garden bench? Or maybe kick it island style with a hammock? How about a hanging chair?
The choice is yours! The outdoor space is great to just enjoy that much needed fresh air, nature appreciation and even just to create your own private space to catch a tan. Bring a personal touch to this outdoor space by adding things that you love.
Have a look at the areas in your garden that receives high, moderate and low levels of sunlight and look for plants that will be able to flourish or grow well in this variety of sunshine. This means that you have coordinated your space and your plants in this areas, avoiding any nasty surprises in the process. The last thing you want is to spend a good deal of money on plants that just never seem to grow.
Consider adding some fantastic furniture such as this from CATO creative, to complete that comfortable outdoor experience of your garden and create a social zone while you at it
If your garden receives sunlight, but it is in a covered area, consider planting some anthuriums, cribs bassinet, arrowroot, and begonia or even bird nest fern. However, if your garden receives much less sunlight, then look at options such as Chinese evergreen fern, palm lounge or philodendron.
Another important aspect to consider is the amount of water that each plant types requires, usually the rule for watering is more sun less water, however we recommend asking the supplier for their opinion when purchasing your plants.
Another great tip to remember especially if your garden space is small, is that you can always take to vertical heights if you are restricted by square metre space. Use this as opportunity to make your garden look even more special, by adding taller trees such as Palm.
How about hanging baskets or even a full wall filled with fantastic and colourful herbs and spices that defy the rules of gravity. With a little imagination and some out of the box thinking, your small garden can simply be fabulous!
We’ve all seen stones adding a neutral yet sleek image to the modern garden, so why not use the idea in your own space? Confine your gardening experience to just a few pot plants, but add stones to the spaces in between your pot plants for a designer touch.
This will not only add a decorative touch to your garden, but also to your floor. The stones are usually available by the bag from any home gardening store, or make a trip to the beach a fun family experience and collect your own stones.
So you have your layout, your comfortable seating and even your pot plants for your exciting new garden, what else do you need to make your garden complete? Well the flowers and greenery obviously! Take advantage of your space completely and make your garden an escape from the working world.
How about a beautiful garden filled with magnificent colours and textures, daring and bright shades and hues of flowers, gorgeous green vines and simple ferns making this space almost like a fairytale? Make your garden animal friendly by including a bird feeder and bird bath and it will be just lovely. Now how about making your garden more private, here are: 8 Tips for more privacy in the garden!