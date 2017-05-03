DIY and woodworking: 7 garden ideas that you can do in one weekend

Having a gorgeous garden is a fantastic way to reconnect with the great outdoors, whether it be through sunshine, that breathe of fresh air or that cool breeze, a garden is a great place to unwind, relax and be more at peace with yourself.

Creating a garden that is filled with beautiful blooms that mean the world to you might be daunting at first, but you will never know if you have a green thumb until you try. This may just be the relaxing outdoor experience you needed to get back in touch with nature.

However, if your outdoor space is rather minute and you think your aspirations for a garden won’t come true, then you couldn’t be more wrong! These seven designer gardens will inspire you to add a touch of green to even the smallest outdoor spaces.