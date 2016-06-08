Stone walls: 8 fantastic ideas!

Are you bored of smooth walls? Do you love design, modern decor, innovative trends for the home and you are looking to change your own house? Perfect! You are reading a guide of ideas that could revolutionise the look of your home completely. Take your home decoration to another level with stone coverings!

We are sure that after reading these eight great ideas on stone coatings you will be as convinced as we are of the visual power of stone walls. Yes, it’s true, you absolutely do not need to settle for the appearance of your home’s walls and concentrate on buying furniture, fabrics and decorations to suit it, you can also go deeper and transform your walls to create place that looks entirely different.

A stone coating can give any space that sharp modern style you want, or an aura of mystery and seriousness, or even a cosier atmosphere with a sense of calm. Walk with us through these 8 designs and find the wall that goes with your taste and your home. Can you imagine a room with a classy stone wall? Well, prepare to be inspired!