A beautiful South African home just outside of Johannesburg

When it comes to architectural structures, three words are of immense importance: location, location, location. And today’s homify 360° discovery not only flaunts a decadently designed facade and fabulous interiors, but also a scenic view to rival just about any others.

Noteworthy architectural firm Nico van der Meulen Architects, who is well known on the South African front for their pristine architectural designs, treats us to one of their very bests in one of the very best locations: Meyersdal Eco Estate right outside Johannesburg.

This 674 square-metre creation boasts a lush environmental bushveld as its surroundings. So, without any further ado, let’s get right down to discovering this glamorous house set in paradise.