8 Tips to Maximise your Small House!

No matter what city you live in, in South Africa, it's safe to say that property prices are booming. The more space that we want, the more expensive a home becomes. If we want to live in a trendy neighbourhood or a popular community, the prices are even more expensive!

You may also have found that as your family grows, you have to move to the suburbs so that you can afford a bigger home but maybe you don't want to? You'll also notice that today's building and development is constantly encouraging you to live smarter, smaller, economically and more environmentally-friendly.

If you are battling with a small living space, even though you're doing your bit for the environment, then this homify ideabook is just for you! We are going to show you just how much fun you can have with decor and design, creating a home that looks spacious and sophisticated.

Let's have a look at eight easy tips for maximising the space in your small home!