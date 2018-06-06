8 Tips to Maximise your Small House!

No matter what city you live in, in South Africa, it's safe to say that property prices are booming. The more space that we want, the more expensive a home becomes. If we want to live in a trendy neighbourhood or a popular community, the prices are even more expensive!
You may also have found that as your family grows, you have to move to the suburbs so that you can afford a bigger home but maybe you don't want to? You'll also notice that today's building and development is constantly encouraging you to live smarter, smaller, economically and more environmentally-friendly.
If you are battling with a small living space, even though you're doing your bit for the environment, then this homify ideabook is just for you! We are going to show you just how much fun you can have with decor and design, creating a home that looks spacious and sophisticated.
Let's have a look at eight easy tips for maximising the space in your small home!
The more walls that you have in your home, dividing up the different rooms, the more cramped and crowded your home will feel especially if it is small.
Back in the old days, architects and designers liked to separate the rooms according to their function. The older and more classic homes feature many walls, separating the kitchen from the dining room and the dining room from the living room and so on. This may work in a larger home, but it in a smaller and more modern home, the walls just take up unnecessary space.
Today at homify, we are advising you to get rid of those walls, creating a beautiful open plan home where every room flows onto the next. Not only does this make the space look that much bigger, but it's far more interactive and social for the whole family.
Also have a look at: How to stylishly split a room without a wall.
Furniture such as the bed, sofas and dining room table can be very chunky and while they may look fashionable and trendy, they end up taking up much more space in your home than necessary.
Luckily with today's innovative architecture, design and decor, there are plenty of smart solutions when it comes to furniture for the interior of your home. There are beds that fold up into the wall, armchairs that feature storage space within and shelves that can be installed under the staircase for storage. Remember that minimalist is best when it comes to a small home.
Have a look through the homify beds and headboards for inspiration on how to turn your bedroom into a sleek haven.
Don't you love how Marion Rocher's design in this photograph shows how every nook and cranny has been utilised?
Many of us actually have so much unused space in our home, whether it's under the bed, under the stairs or on the walls. With an expert eye, you should be able to make the most of every square centimetre!
Vertical space is the most commonly overlooked and yet is perfect for vertical gardens, shelving or even storage units, especially if you have high ceilings. You may even have the opportunity to build a loft if there is enough space.
We've already spoken briefly about how vertical space can be used for shelving, but we want to go into a little bit more detail. Shelving can truly enhance a small home, while utilising unused space.
Shelving can be functional as well as decorative! You can store books or other items as well as put decorative elements on display such as picture frames or accessories.
Look at what Melissa Giacchi Architects & Interiors have created with this perfect set of shelves. They've utilised the space around the door frame, creating a functional and beautiful look and feel.
We've spoken about how beneficial it can be to go for a minimalist look and feel in a small apartment or home, which means storing anything that isn't functional or necessary out of sight!
Invest in good cupboards and drawers, where you can pack anything that doesn't add functional value to a room out of sight. This is especially important for a bathroom or kitchen, where items can start to collect on the counter tops. Store them neatly away.
Under the bed or stairs are also great spots for storing winter clothes, coats and shoes.
Have a look at these: Inspired storage solutions for small homes.
When your furniture isn't serving a functional purpose, you can put it away too!
Invest in folding beds, folding furniture, folding tables or desks and even folding nightstands so that you can re-arrange your living space depending on the time of the day and what you need it for at that specific moment.
This is the ultimate in smart solutions!
We've already touched on how important it is to make the most of vertical space, but we haven't yet gone into too much detail apart from looking at how we can utilise vertical walls.
Stairs are a very functional element in your home, but can also serve other purposes as well. They can work as a bookshelf or become a space where decorative elements such as plants and sculptures can be placed.
Also have a look at these: Creative ideas for the space under your stairs.
Once you've made the most of the space available to you, remember that you can also make the perception of your home seem that much bigger with a few creative and innovative ideas.
Mirrors are a great tip! By including mirrors throughout the home, you add depth to the space and make it seem that much bigger.
As seen in this image, you can also use glass banisters or perspex furniture, which takes away from that chunky look and feel when it comes to the elements in your home.
Be sure to include lots of windows, doors and skylights in your home as well! This will open the space up with natural light, making it that much more appealing and spacious.