A small change with a big impact!

“Bigger is always better” is an old refrain that has been the hallmark of consumer culture and continues to this day. In some cases, however, more understated and decorous projects can work just as well. In the case of this modest single storey extension, a house has been dramatically altered, enlarged and improved, the visual impact from the outside has been kept to a minimum. It is an unusual idea with exciting results.
The project in question had been completed by London Building Renovation, and as we’ll soon see, it had been done so to exacting standards and with a clear directive in mind. The goal was to create a thoroughly efficient and usable space. The results of the project indicate that not only was this goal achieved, but that the house was turned into a charming property that is perfect for a growing family. Let’s take a closer look!
Here you can see for yourself that you really don’t need all of the bells and whistles to implement a good home extension. You won’t be judged here if you had thought that extensive effort is necessary, as this is a common misconception. This new knowledge does, however, provide the opportunity for all to reassess their home situation and come up with different designs for improvement.
The extension in question is of full width, increasing the living space inside of the exponentially, but not in a manner that comes across as grandiose or pretentious. The simplicity of the finishes, in conjunction with the modest doors makes the addition melt away, allowing the main focus to be on the interior and what it holds.
Somehow, it always seems to be the little things that make or break a project. In the end it won’t be the major constructs, but rather the details that make something stand out. This particular extension encapsulates this truth entirely. We love the sleek, modern lighting fixture, for example, which gives you a bit of a taste of the contemporary atmosphere which reigns within.
The small strip of slate we see here helps to break up the beige tones in the colour scheme, and this is duly complemented by all the crisp edges. What’s more, the neighbour has an extension of similar size, and it allows for a visual continuity from one property to the next.
It is not difficult to imagine that some people struggle to decorate a new extension, but this was clearly not a problem for these home owners. The kitchen, which we can see here in detail, is nothing if not gorgeous. It is a classically styled kitchen, with a clean and simple appearance – the perfect choice for an understated design.
The Shaker style cabinets in a cream colour are the ideal choice for creating a sense of elegance without overshadowing the room as a whole. We can see this is a very classy space from the white accents and the brushed metal appliances.
If there’s one trend going around that we are certainly on board with, it is subway tiles. You cannot open a home decoration magazine these days without a scene displaying this wall covering in a kitchen. What’s so great about it, is that it’s a great way to get the clean look of tiles without that boring finish. We really are huge fans of the interesting and nostalgic look created by this tile pattern!
Another aspect to love about this kitchen ensemble is the materials used and the combination of colour. The white tiles with the grey grout peps up the space, and next to the natural wooden work top, it creates a dazzling and sophisticated impression.
If it had not already become apparent, the next segment will give some insight into the amount of planning which went into this project and how well the design team had to consider all of its parts. Given that we are dealing with a single-storey extension which grows out of the rear of the house, there must always have been the risk of the space being dark and dismal. This was, however, taken into account from the project’s inception. It is great to see such dedicated and passionate professionals!
In order to solve this design dilemma, several skylights had been installed in the extension, throwing a lot of light into the space. The attractive square design of these features make them look as good as they function, which is the true hallmark of good design – marrying aesthetics with functionality. This is a theme prominent throughout the entire project.
In this image, our last for the tour, we see a classically well-planned dining dyad. A fantastic kitchen should always lead into and equally wonderful dining spot, and this has clearly been achieved here in this home. The placement of the furniture is perfect, as you can enjoy the views of the garden. This makes the dining table the ideal spot for family meals or fun dinner parties with interesting people.
We were really impressed with this family home transformation, which is practical, pretty and very enjoyable. The best thing about it is how unapologetically simple the project is in its décor. It makes it clear what the priorities of the space are, which is, of course, to provide functional additional living space. It’s beauty truly lies in its simplicity.
Feeling inspired? Take a look at another: Extraordinary one-storey home!