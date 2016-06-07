A small change with a big impact!

“Bigger is always better” is an old refrain that has been the hallmark of consumer culture and continues to this day. In some cases, however, more understated and decorous projects can work just as well. In the case of this modest single storey extension, a house has been dramatically altered, enlarged and improved, the visual impact from the outside has been kept to a minimum. It is an unusual idea with exciting results.

The project in question had been completed by London Building Renovation, and as we’ll soon see, it had been done so to exacting standards and with a clear directive in mind. The goal was to create a thoroughly efficient and usable space. The results of the project indicate that not only was this goal achieved, but that the house was turned into a charming property that is perfect for a growing family. Let’s take a closer look!