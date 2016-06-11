​The Wooden House Where Less Is More

Don your best kimono, top up your saké, and take a comfy seat: we are going stylishly (and uniquely) Japanese for today’s homify 360° discovery!

Tokyo-based architect Ujihara Motomu received a very peculiar brief from a client: a free-standing house that had to be constructed to the best possible standards and within a rather tight budget.

What was the outcome of the project? Scroll down to find out…