Home improvement: 10 ways to pimp up your staircase with a garden

So often we’re left wondering what decorative to add to that stunning staircase of ours, just to spruce it up a tad. A side table? A vase with fresh-cut flowers? How about a nicely patterned rug or a dazzling chandelier hanging above it?

Although all of these ideas are enough to wow that stairway, there is another option that we (and quite a few homeowners and interior designers) are also very fond of: an interior garden.

We are not talking about planting a multitude of fruit trees or a spacious vegetable patch, but a light touch of greenery underneath (or next to) that staircase can be quite a charming and elegant touch.

So, to convince you (and treat ourselves to some visual beauty), find herewith 10 examples of how the combination of a garden and staircase can work exquisitely well.