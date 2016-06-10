Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​Fantastic Options For Your City Balcony

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Hipico, Rhyzoma - Arquitectura y Diseño Rhyzoma - Arquitectura y Diseño
Loading admin actions …

Being a city dweller means having to make do with what your living space offers you. This often means not being able to enjoy a spacious garden, a great big swimming pool in your back yard, or any other luxurious elements that a lot of suburban homes offer their inhabitants.

But hold on: you can still have some fun and hot-time entertainment, even if all you have to enjoy the outdoors is a little balcony/terrace attached to your high-rise apartment.

How? We’re glad you asked, as we have a few options that may just transform your urban living spot into a fantastic relaxation/party zone…

1. The hot-spot zone

Pent House 505, Arq Renny Molina Arq Renny Molina Patios
Arq Renny Molina

Arq Renny Molina
Arq Renny Molina
Arq Renny Molina

The weekends just got so much more exciting with this beauty. Although this makeover requires a very generous budget, nobody can disagree about the stylish and relaxing end results. 

A hot tub, sun-bathing loungers, grill area, sleek countertops, and a delightful combination of red exposed bricks and luscious green plants.

2. The outside living room

London garden roof-top terace Decorum . London Modern Garden Solid Wood
Decorum . London

London garden roof-top terace

Decorum . London
Decorum . London
Decorum . London

One doesn’t need to go overboard with embellishments to make that balcony a welcoming spot. Decorum . London above shows how a few simple additions can make a space seem lived-in and very charming. 

Some quaint timber furniture with plush pillows, a few lighting spots, and a handful of foliage – done! Doesn’t this space look just so inviting, either for a fun-filled afternoon with the friends, or a quiet evening by yourself?

3. Take care of that drizzle

Outdoor Living Pod, Louvered Roof Patio Canopy Installation in the Scottish Borders. homify Modern Garden outdoor living pod,louvered,roof,patio,terrace,canopy,garden,room
homify

Outdoor Living Pod, Louvered Roof Patio Canopy Installation in the Scottish Borders.

homify
homify
homify

Now, what about when that unexpected rainfall puts a damper on your outdoor socialising? No need to cancel your wining-and-dining event, just opt for a fabulous tent or overhang, as shown above. 

This is also a terrific option to lessen that irritating wind or harsh sun, so if you’re quite the outdoor entertainer, ensure you’re never without some decent shading options.

4. The rooftop garden

Azoteas Verdes, Azoteas Verdes Azoteas Verdes Patios
Azoteas Verdes

Azoteas Verdes
Azoteas Verdes
Azoteas Verdes

Living in a city apartment means you’re relatively cut off from nature, which can put a damper on your mood without you even realising it.

So, how about we add some fresh and lush greenery, but why stop with a few potted plants? Grass (or turf) can instantly zhoosh up that balcony/terrace space into a garden spot, providing you with some much-needed greenery. 

After all, few things are as magical as walking barefoot across a lush spot of lawn.

5. Let’s get hot

​The roof terrace at the Chelsea House. Nash Baker Architects Ltd Patios
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

​The roof terrace at the Chelsea House.

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Outdoor socialising is not just limited to summer- or spring time, which means we need some options for a fun-filled time outside when the temperature starts dropping. 

Well then, how does a fancy fireplace grab you? This hot element (together with a bottle of wine or old brown sherry) is the perfect companion to warm you and your friends up on those chilly winter evenings. 

We can already hear that crackling fire…

Seeing as winter’s here, we think it’s time to take a look at some: Fantastic outdoor fireplaces for any home.

6. A touch of greenery

Vibrant Roof Terrace Yorkshire Gardens Patios
Yorkshire Gardens

Vibrant Roof Terrace

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

We understand that opting for an entire patch of lawn on your balcony might be a little too much, so how about toning it down? You can still create a very tranquil area on your rooftop terrace by bringing in a few potted plants, especially if they’re in striking colours, such as shown above. 

Bonus? Adding a quaint little dining spot to have a sit-down among your potted pretties to enjoy breakfast/coffee/wine…

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. The party on top

Hipico, Rhyzoma - Arquitectura y Diseño Rhyzoma - Arquitectura y Diseño
Rhyzoma—Arquitectura y Diseño

Rhyzoma - Arquitectura y Diseño
Rhyzoma—Arquitectura y Diseño
Rhyzoma - Arquitectura y Diseño

If you’re serious about throwing one amazing shindig on your balcony, then a bar area is our suggestion. Just imagine the lively vibe getting even livelier over a few cocktails, brewed especially for your friends at your own private bar. 

We just love the example shown above, with its charming spots of warm lighting, overhang, and comfy counter announcing to everybody that this is the place to be!

8. A splashing spot

庭とともに時を刻む家 Garden on Garden, A-SEED ASSOCIATES A-SEED ASSOCIATES Spa
A-SEED ASSOCIATES

A-SEED ASSOCIATES
A-SEED ASSOCIATES
A-SEED ASSOCIATES

We understand that a certain amount of privacy is required when it comes to bath time, but a balcony splashing spot, used only for cooling off, can work quite well. 

Imagine lounging in your little tub of crisp, cool water while enjoying the cityscape around you, blissfully tuning out the city noise while boosting your relaxation levels…

Before and After: A Typical Home
Do you have any other suggestions for that city balcony? Write a comment below and share with us...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks