​Fantastic Options For Your City Balcony

Being a city dweller means having to make do with what your living space offers you. This often means not being able to enjoy a spacious garden, a great big swimming pool in your back yard, or any other luxurious elements that a lot of suburban homes offer their inhabitants.
But hold on: you can still have some fun and hot-time entertainment, even if all you have to enjoy the outdoors is a little balcony/terrace attached to your high-rise apartment.
How? We’re glad you asked, as we have a few options that may just transform your urban living spot into a fantastic relaxation/party zone…
The weekends just got so much more exciting with this beauty. Although this makeover requires a very generous budget, nobody can disagree about the stylish and relaxing end results.
A hot tub, sun-bathing loungers, grill area, sleek countertops, and a delightful combination of red exposed bricks and luscious green plants.
One doesn’t need to go overboard with embellishments to make that balcony a welcoming spot. Decorum . London above shows how a few simple additions can make a space seem lived-in and very charming.
Some quaint timber furniture with plush pillows, a few lighting spots, and a handful of foliage – done! Doesn’t this space look just so inviting, either for a fun-filled afternoon with the friends, or a quiet evening by yourself?
Now, what about when that unexpected rainfall puts a damper on your outdoor socialising? No need to cancel your wining-and-dining event, just opt for a fabulous tent or overhang, as shown above.
This is also a terrific option to lessen that irritating wind or harsh sun, so if you’re quite the outdoor entertainer, ensure you’re never without some decent shading options.
Living in a city apartment means you’re relatively cut off from nature, which can put a damper on your mood without you even realising it.
So, how about we add some fresh and lush greenery, but why stop with a few potted plants? Grass (or turf) can instantly zhoosh up that balcony/terrace space into a garden spot, providing you with some much-needed greenery.
After all, few things are as magical as walking barefoot across a lush spot of lawn.
Outdoor socialising is not just limited to summer- or spring time, which means we need some options for a fun-filled time outside when the temperature starts dropping.
Well then, how does a fancy fireplace grab you? This hot element (together with a bottle of wine or old brown sherry) is the perfect companion to warm you and your friends up on those chilly winter evenings.
We can already hear that crackling fire…
Seeing as winter’s here, we think it’s time to take a look at some: Fantastic outdoor fireplaces for any home.
We understand that opting for an entire patch of lawn on your balcony might be a little too much, so how about toning it down? You can still create a very tranquil area on your rooftop terrace by bringing in a few potted plants, especially if they’re in striking colours, such as shown above.
Bonus? Adding a quaint little dining spot to have a sit-down among your potted pretties to enjoy breakfast/coffee/wine…
If you’re serious about throwing one amazing shindig on your balcony, then a bar area is our suggestion. Just imagine the lively vibe getting even livelier over a few cocktails, brewed especially for your friends at your own private bar.
We just love the example shown above, with its charming spots of warm lighting, overhang, and comfy counter announcing to everybody that this is the place to be!
We understand that a certain amount of privacy is required when it comes to bath time, but a balcony splashing spot, used only for cooling off, can work quite well.
Imagine lounging in your little tub of crisp, cool water while enjoying the cityscape around you, blissfully tuning out the city noise while boosting your relaxation levels…