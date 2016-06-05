Top 5 of the Week: Beautiful Mansions and Clever Tiny Homes

Top 5 is always out favourite time of the week. We love taking a look back on the projects that were, and seeing which were the most popular among the readers. As usual, there was a lot of love for small, savvy and super clever little homes and of course, a bit of taste for large, modern structures. It's about finding the line between reality and dreams, or planning exactly what is within our means—sometimes getting that stunning home is really possible!
Winter is now well and truly on the march, but that doesn't mean we're going to stop showcasing stunning summery homes and outdoor spaces. You need something to get you through our (thankfully) brief colder period. That being said, a few articles, tips and tricks regarding the chilly season are on their way. We've got plenty for you to enjoy, but start here, browse the best of the last week and get excited about what's just around the corner: more projects, lists, guides and tips from homify, every day.
We've showcased this beautiful little Mexican home more than once, and every time it's as popular as the last. Built during the 1950s, this old fashioned but simple home has thick walls, compartmentalised rooms and high ceilings. Further to this it was beaming with potential, which the team from Taller Style Arquitectura clearly saw. A few simple, modern and stylish changes to the house plan have seen this rustic home combine two eras and styles for a modern but totally charming results.
Who doesn't love a clever little home that takes full advantage of every corner? This list explores a huge range of ideas for ways to maximise small spaces and ensure that just because your apartment/house is low on square meters, it doesn't have to mean your lifestyle is compromised. In fact, there are actually many advantages to having a small, cosy abode. Even if you're a lover of big, luxurious and spacious mansions, we bet this list will have you wishing you had a cute, functional and chic little home like those showcased.
A facade is the eyes of a home. You can see the beauty, and perceive the soul that lies beneath. They act as an initial point of fascination and are of course where first impressions are made. When you see a stunning facade, you can't help wanting to see the interior of the home it belongs to. On this list of 10 facades, we've compiled some of the best and most interesting that we know. Each facade featured is completely different to the next but all are equally fascinating—such is the case with just about any house, no matter how it looks from the outside, there's a strong sense of temptation to see what lies beneath, or behind rather.
At the end of the day, it's always nice to take a good look at a modern mansion. Whether it's for inspiration or aspiration, these homes are timelessly intriguing and endlessly encapsulating. The Beaver House, as this structure is known to its Argentinian designers at Ramirez Acrhitecture, was build in a gated community in Buenos Aires on the edge of a waterway. The owners wanted a home close to the water to enjoy the atmosphere and views, and hoped that water would be a large influence on the whole style of the home from the beginning. They got their wish in every sense, and you know you want to see it again.
Sometimes homes made of brick and sandstone can look a little bit too harsh, or not particularly stylish. That is absolutely not the case here. This home has masterfully combined stone, wood, glass and grass to make a stunning, dream structure that anyone would be thrilled to call home. In this sense, it's no surprise that it was universally loved by the homify readers this week. Each room is more spectacular than the last, and the whole house comes together perfectly; even the way the garden and porch area is integrated flows seamlessly.
