Before and After: A Fairytale Renovation

If your apartment is looking a little stale and old, a renovation can greatly increase is value!

If you're looking at buying an apartment that people have already lived in, you may consider a slight renovation. Not only will this help you to customise it according your style and tastes, but you may be able to sell it at a higher price after the renovation.

Today at homify, we are going to see how Renon, experts in restoration and renovation, have immediately improved a home with a facelift. However, we will find that they've worked with the original structure, taking full advantage of the characteristics of the property.

You will also find that they've approached this home with excitement and creativity—almost like they are coming form a child's point of view!