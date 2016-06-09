Explore this Johannesburg estate home with us (it's got plenty of low-cost ideas to copy!)

A fabulously spacious house, flaunting a wicked style between modern splendour and rustic beauty, with a vast and spacious landscape offering pristine views. If this sounds like paradise, then you are going to love this gorgeous creation by well-known South-African firm Nico van der Meulen Architects.

Today’s homify 360° discovery spans an impressive 454 square metres in layout and flaunts plenty of glass walls and balconies on all sides for perfect natural lighting. Located in Serengeti lifestyle estate, Johannesburg, it relies on the beauty of the country landscape to boost the high-quality and tranquil lifestyle that is so evidently displayed in all areas.