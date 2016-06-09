Explore this Johannesburg estate home with us (it's got plenty of low-cost ideas to copy!)

A fabulously spacious house, flaunting a wicked style between modern splendour and rustic beauty, with a vast and spacious landscape offering pristine views. If this sounds like paradise, then you are going to love this gorgeous creation by well-known South-African firm Nico van der Meulen Architects.
Today’s homify 360° discovery spans an impressive 454 square metres in layout and flaunts plenty of glass walls and balconies on all sides for perfect natural lighting. Located in Serengeti lifestyle estate, Johannesburg, it relies on the beauty of the country landscape to boost the high-quality and tranquil lifestyle that is so evidently displayed in all areas.
Balau decking transports us from the street to the front door, passing over a Koi pond in the process. Lush yet pristinely maintained grass grows on all sides of the deck, wowing our beauty radar even before we’ve set foot inside.
Just notice the elegant glow that radiates from the interiors, thanks to the generous glass surfaces. A strong selection of wooden shutters have been added to the right side of the facade, upping the scales in favour of the modern design style considerably, yet something tells us that a lot of rustic touches will be evident once we cross that threshold.
The interior space is predominantly made up of an open-plan layout, which makes socialising and entertaining a breeze.
Shades of black and brown dominate the colour palette, while textures of leather, fur, and metal make for a very unique and chic setting. Generous windows keep the interiors well ventilated, while also treating us to the surrounding countryside landscape.
From the living area the floor flows seamlessly into the dining room, joined by the kitchen. Browns and neutrals continue to adorn the majority of surfaces, yet this house couldn’t feel dark and depressing even if it tried.
Dome-shaped metal lighting fixtures add a splash of copper to the scene, and selected earthenware injects some African vibes into the interiors (only one of the many rustic touches).
Time to see what the upstairs floor has to offer. It is clear that the bushy landscape was the inspiration for the décor, which sets up a strong link with the interior- and exterior spaces.
Warm wooden flooring makes for a stunning surface here in the master bedroom, while the stone focal wall behind the bed offsets beautifully with the smooth surfaces of the glass, headboard, and select furniture pieces.
Notice the elegant rug in a pear green tone that mimics the lush grass outside
Similar to the rest of the house, the bathroom opts for a neutral colour scheme, which in this case relies on blacks, browns, and whites. Even the basins flaunt a decadently dark tone, matching up with the black-toned wall that makes the mirror even more striking.
We just love how striking the black walls and bathroom fittings look with the warm wooden flooring, which makes for a unique and more modern take on the yin yang palette. This master bathroom also flaunts the same Balau timber that was used for the decking outside, ensuring that once those magnificent glass doors slide open onto the terrace, the spaces are uniquely integrated with each other.
The bathroom avoids the use of tiles, instead opting for back-sprayed glass to adorn select surfaces.
Elegant glass panes rise up to form the shower area, ensuring that the alluring view outside is part and parcel of the bathroom scene.
The more classic black-on-white approach was used for the second bedroom. Just see how gorgeous it looks when that white leather bed base/headboard contrasts with the charcoal-toned wall behind it.
The warm timber floor and a dash of lilac vases interrupt the monochrome colour palette ever so slightly, while two stainless steel table lamps ensure a spot of dazzle.
The third bedroom of the house decided to heat things up a bit by bringing in a devilish tone of reds. Ingenious idea, for it is these red hot tones that distinguish this bedroom from the master one, who share the same wooden flooring, focal stone wall, and generous glass doors/windows.
Doesn’t this house just look like the perfect weekend getaway spot where we can enjoy the beauty of rustic nature while sipping on red wine and catching up on some fabulous r&r?
Seeking some sweet dreams? Then check out these stylish: Ideas for your dream bedroom.