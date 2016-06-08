homify 360° is your daily source for stylish and ultra fantastic architectural creations, in a multitude of settings worldwide. Today’s construction comes to us from the portfolio of Design Workshop Archipelago, an expert architectural firm in Poland. With their knowledge of practical architecture and love of stylish spaces, they are definitely one of our go-to guys for eye-catching, modern homes for the typical suburban family.
Let’s take a look at this project, which beautifully combines functionality with aesthetic quality.
Seeing as we’re in the friendly suburbs with charming neighbours, we need to have glorious windows and glass sliding doors to fully appreciate the expertly maintained gardens in-between the houses – and this house quickly checks that off the list. Natural lighting will have no trouble finding an entrance into this tasteful suburban residence.
Notice the charm and warmth that exudes from those caramel-coloured timber panels that adorn the right side of the house, as well as the terrace.
The front of the house, although still very much in touch with the neutral colour palette, brings in a tad more grey than the rear side. The linear design, a strong characteristic of the modern style, is in full swing, and can clearly be seen in various spots: from the protrusion that houses the garage, to the tiles adorning the pitched roof.
Speaking of roof, we just love the skylights that add a bit of friendly character to the house, informing us that this is a space that doesn’t mind letting in some welcoming sunshine.
The interior spaces are just as impressive as the exterior ones, if not a bit more – just see the stylish twist the furniture and décor take once we enter the open-plan area which houses the living room, dining space, and kitchen.
A sandy toned surface covers the wooden floor, combining beautifully with the crisp-white walls, and contrasting delightfully with certain walls and furniture.
This style most certainly tells us that the designers know their stuff when it comes to living the contemporary lifestyle, with every piece and decorative item proudly flaunting a striking look of modern beauty.
Viewing the house from above, we can see just how spacious and stretchy it really is. The pitched roof offers enough space for an upstairs floor, and there is even a roomy little balcony were one can enjoy the first coffee of the day (clad in the same stylish timber as the downstairs terrace).
The terrace leads out onto a creamy stone surface designed for sunbathing and relaxation (why else would there be two loungers?), before joining up with the fresh and fabulous green lawn and garden.
What do you get when you mix lightly toned wood, white colours, and an abundance of gleaming sunshine? A space that is fabulously light and bright, such as this kitchen. And with more than enough space for cooking, food prepping, storage, displaying, and entertaining, this kitchen certainly is one of the most efficient and friendly we’ve seen here on homify.
The same elegant lines from the outside continue in the interior spaces, forming stylish furniture pieces and elegant surfaces.
As a lover of modern design and sleek touches, would you consider this house for your lifestyle? We know we most certainly would!