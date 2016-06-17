Your browser is out-of-date.

The Phenomenal Transformation of a Villa

Leigh Leigh
Casa JF02 - Ovar | Reabilitação de Moradia, ARKHY PHOTO ARKHY PHOTO Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Today at homify, we are going to visit the district of Aviero and show you an extraordinary rehabilitation!

A single-family home and its renovation was carried about architect Paulo Coelho with phenomenal results. We are going to present these results to you, showing you how and outdated and run down house has been converted into a very modern space, thanks to fabulous photographs taken by Arkhy Photo. We will witness how the natural light and artificial light work beautifully in this home, opening the entire space up.

Are you curious to have a peek?

While we don't have any photos of the home before, we can tell you that it looked very rustic and old, with a traditional design. There was a gabled roof and a facade that hadn't been looked after for quite some time. The whole design was very outdated!

Let's go and see what the home was transformed into!

The back of the house

Casa JF02 - Ovar | Reabilitação de Moradia, ARKHY PHOTO ARKHY PHOTO Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
ARKHY PHOTO

ARKHY PHOTO
ARKHY PHOTO
ARKHY PHOTO

How jaw-droppingly modern and sophisticated does this home look?

The outdated and rustic design has given way to a very modern interior that is spacious and full of light. 

In order to keep some of the traditional elements of the design, the main facade was maintained while large, glass windows were installed to open the house up onto the back garden. This allows the natural light to flow into the home, while creating a wonderful flow between the interior and the exterior.

Visual flow

Casa JF02 - Ovar | Reabilitação de Moradia, ARKHY PHOTO ARKHY PHOTO Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
ARKHY PHOTO

ARKHY PHOTO
ARKHY PHOTO
ARKHY PHOTO

The fact that the interior spaces are open plan and connected to one another allows the kitchen, dining room and living room to flow into one another. This makes the interior space seem that much larger than it really is.

Instead of having three separate rooms that look dark and small, we have a single, large space that is full of light. 

Imagine how beautiful this space would look with decorative features and of course, interior furniture.

Have a look through the homify dining room products for inspiration on how you would decorate this space.

Artificial lighting

Casa JF02 - Ovar | Reabilitação de Moradia, ARKHY PHOTO ARKHY PHOTO Modern kitchen
ARKHY PHOTO

ARKHY PHOTO
ARKHY PHOTO
ARKHY PHOTO

If we get a close-up view of the kitchen, the one element that really captures our attention is how the wooden flooring creates a very warm and inviting space.

While a wooden floor is unusual for a kitchen, there is a logical reason why the designers have chosen it. For starters, it allows for a continuity between the kitchen and the rest of the living area. While some people advise against using wood for the kitchen flooring, with the right treatment and proper finishes, it is the ideal material to create a cosy kitchen.

Our next favourite part of the kitchen is how the designers have installed a false ceiling, which gives the kitchen space texture and character. There are gorgeous lamps that hang down from the ceiling, giving the kitchen a warm soft glow when cooking.

Have a look at these: Lighting ideas to brighten every room.

Natural lighting

Casa JF02 - Ovar | Reabilitação de Moradia, ARKHY PHOTO ARKHY PHOTO Modern style bedroom
ARKHY PHOTO

ARKHY PHOTO
ARKHY PHOTO
ARKHY PHOTO

If we go upstairs, where there is a large loft and storage space, we can see just how spacious this area is. This space did not exist in the home prior to the renovation.

The entire space is completely illuminated by two skylights. How fabulous? Also have a look at this: Home that's seen the light

Just like the downstairs space, the upstairs is open plan with the sleeping area, closet and bathroom all flowing into one another. 

You also can't see into this room from the street, so the second floor becomes a very private place. The only contact with the outside world is through the skylight! Don't you love this? You can literally sleep beneath the stars.

The Home of Eclectic Modern Living
What is your favourite feature of this renovated villa?

Discover home inspiration!

