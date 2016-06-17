The Phenomenal Transformation of a Villa

Today at homify, we are going to visit the district of Aviero and show you an extraordinary rehabilitation!

A single-family home and its renovation was carried about architect Paulo Coelho with phenomenal results. We are going to present these results to you, showing you how and outdated and run down house has been converted into a very modern space, thanks to fabulous photographs taken by Arkhy Photo. We will witness how the natural light and artificial light work beautifully in this home, opening the entire space up.

Are you curious to have a peek?

While we don't have any photos of the home before, we can tell you that it looked very rustic and old, with a traditional design. There was a gabled roof and a facade that hadn't been looked after for quite some time. The whole design was very outdated!

Let's go and see what the home was transformed into!