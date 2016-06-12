The Perfect Prefab Paradise

This modern camping cabin looks absolutely nothing like its rustic wooden ancestor. The prefab construction, set high in the Spanish Serra d'Espadà Mountains, boasts outstanding views, superb scenery and sophisticated living.

The house has been completed in just 10 weeks, which includes construction and assembly and has all the elements of modern living along with energy efficiency, making this a multi-faceted, new age home for the stylish and contemporary nature lover! The team at NOEM architecture really mastered the art of creating a prefab dream designer home. Let’s take a closer look!