The Perfect Prefab Paradise

This modern camping cabin looks absolutely nothing like its rustic wooden ancestor. The prefab construction, set high in the Spanish Serra d'Espadà Mountains, boasts outstanding views, superb scenery and sophisticated living.
The house has been completed in just 10 weeks, which includes construction and assembly and has all the elements of modern living along with energy efficiency, making this a multi-faceted, new age home for the stylish and contemporary nature lover! The team at NOEM architecture really mastered the art of creating a prefab dream designer home. Let’s take a closer look!
From the façade we can see that this home has a fantastic modern design with elegant finishes. The home is made from timber modules, glass wall and a steel frame. The prefab structure is constructed entirely at a prefabrication plant and delivered to the site on completion.
The home has an open-air terrace and enjoys a gorgeous swimming as well as barbecue facility… perfect for taking in the great outdoors while socialising with friends and family. The modern colours of this fantastic design will make for an eye-catching home away from home in the mountains.
The indoor living space of this fantastic prefab home is divided into two areas. The first consists of the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and multipurpose room, while the second is longer and wider than the first and makes up the living room area.
This home is available in a variety of layouts and sizes to suit your ideal space. This functional area is decorated with modern and minimal furniture, which makes for truly contemporary living. Imagine stepping out onto the terrace in the morning to catch the stunning sunrise from the mountain or enjoying a cup of coffee while admiring the breathtaking scenery.
The modern kitchen and bathroom fits in with this home design completely. The prefab home includes all the simple yet necessary features to make for a comfortable living space. The structure is complete with water and sanitation and definitely takes eco-friendly living to the next level with its perfect features.
It’s modern, comfortable and functional. The home maintains a stylish exterior while the interior has nothing lacking, making it a great space to unwind and relax. Just imagine cooking up a storm for those family and friends that joined you for the day at your hideout in the mountains.
This home takes central control to the next level with technology controlling every aspect from the blinds to the heating and even security. At a touch of a button you can now manage your entire home! This fantastic use of technology allows the living room space to be extended to the terrace through an automated system. Now that is absolutely fantastic, don’t you think?
Enjoying your home from the comfort of one particular area, who says laziness has to be boring? Modern technology allows every aspect of this home to be monitored and controlled wherever you may be. Now how about a game of billiards in this unique prefab space?
Homes such as these are manufactured entirely in a factory, using environmentally friendly materials and systems which make this home even more energy efficient and eco-friendly then you could ever imagine. This structure was creating using firs and pines, while it is insulated through wood and wooden fibres, acting much like cotton swabs.
The flooring and finishing materials, windows and doors are made of recycled items aiming to reduce the carbon footprint of this home even further. It allows for an abundance of natural sunlight, fantastic ventilation which greatly reduces the heating and cooling costs.
Here we see how quickly this completed prefab home can be placed on its desired spot. To further enhance the energy efficiency of this home, high performance LED lighting provides brilliant illumination, while making the living space comfortable too.
There are so many advantages to this new age home and designer space that we can enjoy, which makes this an affordable yet fun alternative to conventional and traditional home design.