A Cape Town Style Paradise

In this edition of homify 360, we head to Venezuela, where the gorgeous penthouse apartment eagerly awaits our visit. The home has been designed by the expert architect, Renny Molina and features 440 square metres of stunning space, a beautiful terrace and modern living comforts.

The tropical climate makes the need for a terrace a must-have in a home surrounded by gorgeous panoramic views, breathtaking surroundings and the appreciation for the simple things. Let’s explore this villa-like apartment a little further…