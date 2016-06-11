Your browser is out-of-date.

A Cape Town Style Paradise

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Pent House 505, Arq Renny Molina Arq Renny Molina Patios
In this edition of homify 360, we head to Venezuela, where the gorgeous penthouse apartment eagerly awaits our visit. The home has been designed by the expert architect, Renny Molina and features 440 square metres of stunning space, a beautiful terrace and modern living comforts.

The tropical climate makes the need for a terrace a must-have in a home surrounded by gorgeous panoramic views, breathtaking surroundings and the appreciation for the simple things. Let’s explore this villa-like apartment a little further…

Terrace and grill

Pent House 505, Arq Renny Molina Arq Renny Molina Patios
We begin our tour with a look at the terrace and outdoor grilling area that is so much more fascinating than expected. This social zone enjoys a Jacuzzi and sunbathing spot, as well as a fantastic barbecue area, a necessity in any Caracas home. 

This first glimpse already shows off this homes’ most stunning qualities… the outdoors! Who wouldn't make use of this classic terrace area as more than just a social space? How about cooking all meals on the barbecue? Now that makes this space functional too.

The special space

Pent House 505, Arq Renny Molina Arq Renny Molina Pool
The deck area of this wonderful apartment displays the most amazing parts of this home. The view is unparalleled. Enjoying this fantastic tropical climate from the comfort of the Jacuzzi would be a no brainer. It has elegant finishes along with a space to just enjoy the sights and sounds. 

The surrounding stone and wood finishes completes the décor aspect, while the beautiful greenery adds to the ambiance. Spend hours in the Jacuzzi just staring at the stunning sights of the surrounding landscape or contemplate your existence…

The outside dining

Pent House 505, Arq Renny Molina Arq Renny Molina Patios
We now head to another part of the terrace area to gain even more appreciation for this gorgeous apartment. Here we can enjoy delicious meals surrounded by family and friends for those more formal dining occasions. It’s stylish, sophisticated and surrounded by beautiful corridors with glass walls. 

The area is shaded by a pergola and highlights the gorgeous lighting of this grand space! It's a modern and trendy take on the dining room. The simple and natural tones adds to the contemporary charm of this dining experience.

Interior design

Pent House 505, Arq Renny Molina Arq Renny Molina Modern living room
Heading indoors now, and this living room is as elegant and comfortable as the terrace area of this brilliant apartment. The stone elements along with the shades of sand, wood and glass creates a classic interior, one that will remain trendy for years to come.

We can appreciate the qualities of this interior space in an instant. The large sofa seems so inviting and welcoming, however the immaculate shade of white ensures that everyone is on their best behaviour. The interior is adorned with beautiful lamps and simple furniture, making this space even more stunning.

Integrated furniture

Pent House 505, Arq Renny Molina Arq Renny Molina Modern living room
The furniture in this space has been perfectly integrated into the room, everything from the television stand to the art has a modern and minimalist design feature. This is great for the seamless and eclectic trendy design that this architect has achieved so perfectly throughout the apartment. 

The amount of time and effort spent on creating this fantastic detail definitely shows throughout this sophisticated space. The use of simple colour and natural shades creates a refined and uncluttered appeal, the modern home has never been this chic.

A deck space

Pent House 505, Arq Renny Molina Arq Renny Molina Modern Garden
We have come to the end of our absolutely eye-catching virtual tour, but before we end off, we step back out onto the terrace to enjoy an evening glimpse. The wooden deck and comfortable seating makes for a great setting at dusk, and may just be the most beautiful spot to enjoy the company of loved ones over a cup of coffee or a refreshing drink. 

The terrace is linked to other social spaces in this apartment which means an afternoon tea can quickly become a scrumptious meal or dinner for a few. If you loved this home, then: Exploring Dimensions in the Kloof Road House will be an inspirational read too.

