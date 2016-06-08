7 Wonderful Roof Terrace Ideas

Have you ever considered maximising the use of all your space? So you have this stunning roof top area and you have no idea what to do with it… how about creating your very own gorgeous roof terrace. A place to admire the sights of the city, take in the sunrise or sunset or just simple create a comfortable area for those fun summer nights with family and friends.

In this Ideabook today, we aim to provide you with some top tips and suggestions to keep your friends entertained and expand your home to vertical levels with these fantastic roof terrace inspirations!