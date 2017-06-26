DIY: build your own pool in 7-steps

Can you believe that you can actually build a pool in 7-steps? Okay, it might sound a little idealistic, but with the right planning and materials prepared, it's totally realistic.

The swimming pool is an ultimate expression and symbol of prestige, think back to the home of your dreams… it probably had a swimming pool, right? Enjoy the splash of cool water on a hot summer evening or simple take in the reflection of the moon on the surface of the water on those colder winter evenings. Having a swimming pool in our own garden is a luxury we all would like to enjoy, and adding this fun and functional area is a lot easier than you think.To build a swimming pool you however do need an area in your backyard that you think would be sufficient for a pool, as well as time to design the layout.

In this Ideabook, we provide you with tips and tricks to make your dream home swimming pool a reality. Although the construction process may be slow if you do it yourself, you may just have even more fun building your pool with the help of some friends! So what are you waiting for?