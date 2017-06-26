DIY: build your own pool in 7-steps

Can you believe that you can actually build a pool in 7-steps? Okay, it might sound a little idealistic, but with the right planning and materials prepared, it's totally realistic.
The swimming pool is an ultimate expression and symbol of prestige, think back to the home of your dreams… it probably had a swimming pool, right? Enjoy the splash of cool water on a hot summer evening or simple take in the reflection of the moon on the surface of the water on those colder winter evenings. Having a swimming pool in our own garden is a luxury we all would like to enjoy, and adding this fun and functional area is a lot easier than you think.To build a swimming pool you however do need an area in your backyard that you think would be sufficient for a pool, as well as time to design the layout.
In this Ideabook, we provide you with tips and tricks to make your dream home swimming pool a reality. Although the construction process may be slow if you do it yourself, you may just have even more fun building your pool with the help of some friends! So what are you waiting for?
Before you begin with the process of designing the pool, first measure the space available in the backyard in order to build the pool. Thereafter, divide the space and calculate the cost of materials. It is important to remember that when planning the layout, include an area around the pool where you can relax and just enjoy the sun without walking near to the pool.
Another very important tip is to take heed of the analysis of the soil in the backyard, this will determine whether you can go ahead with the traditional construction.
After you have completed the measurements, it is time to ensure that the land and soil is as regular as possible in order to create a flat pool. In order to this, we recommend that you complete the drawing plans through three dimensional computer software.
This is the perfect time to include the planning of a smaller tub or children’s area in your pool, consider including the thickness of the walls for the separate areas in your design as well. What do you think about this stunning pool design by Taller Estilo Architecture?
Before you spend money on construction materials, it may be worthwhile checking if your town, area or complex requires a specific permit in order to build a pool. Plan your layout, design and construction around the requirements if there are any stated in the permit. This may also be a good time to find out about the cost of water consumption for a swimming pool, just in case these fees are handled differently.
Now that all the paperwork and plans are completed, you can finally begin digging, which is just one step closer than the actual construction of our swimming pool. However, you may want to call in the professionals at this point, digging the conventional way will take a lot longer to complete and may leave a somewhat uneven surface. Contact an expert in your area to get this process completed as soon as possible.
Now that you have completed your digging process and the ground is ready, it is time to start construction of your swimming pool. In order to ensure that your pool is make from a really tough structure, begin with surrounding the hole, cover the would be walls of your pool with a reinforced metal structure that comes in the form of a network, then add a layer of wood to strengthen the base.
You will also need to install pipes beneath your swimming pool, and therefore you will need a strong foundation. At this point hire a plumber to advise you on the thickness of the pipes, and contact an electrician, should you consider adding lighting systems and electrical filters inside your pool.
So your foundation for the structure, filling and cleaning systems are all now complete, the next step is to build the actual structure such as the walls and the floor. The walls of the pools are constructed using concrete bricks and this is something that you can probably do yourself. The advantage of using bricks is that they provide and easier, faster construction process that can be levelled out efficiently, making the tiling process simpler too.
Once the walls have been built, we suggest that you leave them to completely dry for a few days before beginning with the tile application or any other finish you’ve decided to go with for your pool.
Now that your pool is almost complete, you just need to install the filling systems, as well as the mood lighting. And as a final touch, how about adding a fantastic deck area at the poolside which would be great for those sunny lazy days. If you need more help with your swimming pool and have no idea where to begin, then have a look at this Ideabook What To Know Before Building A Swimming Pool for inspiration!