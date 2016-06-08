​Before and After: A Kitchen’s Magic Makeover

We all know the importance that is the kitchen; the trusty heart of the home where we not only conjure up magical feasts, but also revel in chit-chat with good friends.
Portuguese architectural firm Oficina Preconceito undoubtedly understands the kitchen’s importance, for when they were tasked with a kitchen renovation, they showed us what they are capable of.
Faced with a flat of about 64 square metres, their challenge was to demolish the dividing wall between a cramped kitchen and the adjoining living room, and transform it into a fresh, new culinary zone.
Shall we take a look?
Being small is one thing, but being cluttered is entirely another. Add to that a dull, colourless look, and you have the kitchen before our professionals seized control of it.
What this space needs is some charisma and personality, which is exactly what the transformation provided…
It’s like an old black-and-white film received a colourful do-over. Just see how warm and inviting the new kitchen looks after the renovation, thanks, in part, to that new timber that adorns (among other things) the countertop!
The white tile flooring was kept in, yet everything else is fantastically unrecognisable.
Stepping outside of the kitchen allows us to see how it opens up, merging with the adjoining living room. The knocked-out wall made room for a peninsula-type separation which frames the kitchen area, yet still leaves it accessible from the outside.
And just in case you were wondering, the washing machine that we saw in the ‘before’ photo has been moved to the bathroom!
We’ve already mentioned the warmth and charm of the new timber surfaces, but just have a look at that gorgeous marble that makes up the new backsplash. Its cool and clean colours help to make the kitchen look visually spacious, while simultaneously bringing in some delightful texture.
Part of the beauty of a kitchen such as this is the fact that it doesn’t cut off the host from the guests. While the counter neatly separates the culinary space from the rest of the house, nothing stops friends or other family members from engaging in conversation with the cook in the kitchen – thanks to the absence of the knocked-out wall.
In order for the kitchen to blend in with the interiors, small touch-ups in the adjoining spaces mimic the new culinary space’s style. Case in point that amicable wooden floor, with its warm tones and linear panelling delightfully linking up with the kitchen’s new timber surfaces.
A creative floor rug also brings in some more warmth via reds and oranges, while its pattern can almost be seen as arrows pointing us towards the newly completed kitchen space.