​Before and After: A Kitchen’s Magic Makeover

We all know the importance that is the kitchen; the trusty heart of the home where we not only conjure up magical feasts, but also revel in chit-chat with good friends.

Portuguese architectural firm Oficina Preconceito undoubtedly understands the kitchen’s importance, for when they were tasked with a kitchen renovation, they showed us what they are capable of.

Faced with a flat of about 64 square metres, their challenge was to demolish the dividing wall between a cramped kitchen and the adjoining living room, and transform it into a fresh, new culinary zone.

Shall we take a look?