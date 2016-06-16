7 Impressive Ideas for your Entrance!

Decorating the entrance to your home should be a high priority and one that is not to be overlooked! Don't postpone it or do a half-hearted effort because this is a very important space—it's the first impression that people will get of your home.
Spend some time decorating this area and you'll create something spectacular!
It is precisely because of how important your entrance hall is that we at homify want to show you the following ideas that will create the most welcoming and warm home imaginable. You don't have to invest a lot of money to create harmony, order and beauty in the entrance to your home either.
So it doesn't matter if your home is large, modern, small or classic… if you follow these key steps, we will ensure that the entrance to your home looks magnficient.
This is the first factor to consider when it comes to creating a gorgeous entrance hall for your house that is unique. Everything that you design and decorate, regardless of style, material and size, should be completely original and speak to your tastes.
As we've mentioned before, the entrance is the first impression that people get of your home and it's an impression that will always last for anyone who visits.
Your personal tastes as well as how others perceive your home are just a few reasons to change the face of the entrance. An impressive entrance not only ensures that we will be in a better mood when we get home, but will also please anyone who comes to visit!
In this design, by Home Staging Factory, we can see how fundamental it is to keep a clean and tidy entrance.
The second aspect that you want to consider is that you shouldn't clutter or crowd the area with too many elements or decor accessories. This will interfere with how neat and orderly the space looks.
A great feature to consider is putting a mirror in your entrance hall. Not only is this a very neat decor item, but it also makes the entrance seem that much bigger.
There is no excuse when it comes to not having plants in your entrance hall. It's a decor must! Not only are plants fresh and beautiful, but they make any home look welcoming for visitors.
What's more is that there are thousands of different plant species to choose from, which can bring life and a warm, earthy and natural tone to the home. Many types of plants also thrive in areas with little light, so they work very well in interior spaces.
There are also so many things that you can do with plants. You can place a tall plant in the entrance hall to create a column, like in this design by Equipe Ceramicas—simple yet elegant! You can also choose to hang them. If you have enough light in this area, opt for some beautiful vases of flowers, which will bring colour into the space.
Now if you don't have much time to look after plants, go for plants that require very little maintenance or attention.
Have a look through the homify plants and flower products for inspiration.
This is a key point! You need to include something in your entrance that separates your home from all of the other homes.
A great example is to include your family name or the number of your home, which identifies your house from other houses. This is a very popular feature in Mexico as well as other parts of the world.
You can also hang up a welcoming sign or a modern welcome mat. There are so many options so get creative!
Carpets create a very original, warm and beautiful environment—more than any other item. This is why we believe that having one in your entrance hall is fundamental.
The material, colour and shape that you choose depends on your personality and decorative style.
If you want something that's easy to clean, go for a dark carpet made from a more plastic material. You can also get really creative, using your carpet to add a splash of colour to the space!
Once you've chosen your rug, place it in the hall and you're ready to go.
Also have a look at this ideabook: Give your entrance hall some wow factor!
Add some artistic paintings or sculptures to your entrance hall to really give it that sophisticated edge.
Have a look through the homify artwork to see what suits your tastes.
You can choose classic art or quirky pieces, like in this design by Harturo Deco. No matter what you choose, it will attract the right kind of attention!
Another option is to put a water feature or a small fountain in this space. Not only do these look great, but they create a beautiful sound that immediately relaxes and soothes. Your home will feel comfortable and tranquil.
Whatever you choose, the art is the key. They provide that harmony and warmth that we are looking for in our entrance hall.
The finer details are like the icing on the cake when it comes to decorating.
These must be chosen in conjunction with the design that already exists when it comes to your entrance, fully enhancing the style. When you open the front door, you should be delighted by the result.
Also have a look at these: 10 modern ideas for your entrance hall.