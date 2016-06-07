​Before And After: Reincarnating A Rustic Barn

We just love it whenever an old building, whether ruined or in perfect condition, gets a stylish transformation – which is why we’re so ecstatic about today’s ‘before and after’ piece.
Joep Van Os Architectenbureau took hold of an old, rustic barn that was way past its heyday. But a decadent dose of renovating, creativity, ingenuity, and overall hard work ensured that this tired space got reincarnated into a stylish new dwelling.
Don’t be fooled by appearances – this barn is bigger than it looks!
As we can see here, the barn is chock and block with promise, even though it’s a bit on the dirty and tired side. A fantastic open brick wall, magnificent wooden beams, and a high-pitched roof are no doubt the starring elements of the show – which is why our architects chose to give this old barn a second chance at life.
Wow! Only now can we see the true size of those barn walls. Forming a delectable backdrop of raw and rustic beauty, the high brick wall makes the rest of the interior seem fantastically spacious.
Just see how superbly those rustic beams seem to float high above our heads, contrasting most skilfully with the new crisp-white concrete surfaces that lend a contemporary look to the new interiors.
Polished concrete forms the new flooring surface, transforming the interiors into a style that is somewhere between modern and rustic. Stylish furniture pieces demand our attention from every angle; it’s a decadent mixing of colour and texture that welcomes us to this cosy living room.
Since the house is now an open-plan room (it would have been a shame to construct high-rise walls inside this beauty of a brick barn), our architects played with creativity to separate the different zones.
For example, the wall piece behind the kitchen also houses the staircase, which in turn also forms the open bookcase.
See how the colour palette echoes slight touches, like the black of the staircase mimicking the dark wood of the kitchen island, as well as the steel frames of the glass sliding doors.
How beautiful is this view? The old, rustic beams add a dramatic touch to the new modern interiors, making for quit the attractive showpieces.
To make full use of the interior lighting, elongated windows/glass sliding doors were placed on the kitchen’s side, stretching quite far up towards the newly added loft room. Speaking of which…
Thanks to the high-rise vibe of this barn, a loft area was added, which has become an open-plan area that combines the bedroom, bathroom, and a stunning dressing area / open closet.
And look: our faithful timber beams protrude most stylishly from the walls, flowing elegantly up the ceiling before joining in the centre of the pitched roof.
Does this not look like the most snug and comfortable room ever? Imagine soaking in a bubble bath while watching a light drizzle though the adjoining skylight, and being kept toasty warm by the modern fireplace situated only a few feet away…
A dreamy space, indeed!
