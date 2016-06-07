​Before And After: Reincarnating A Rustic Barn

We just love it whenever an old building, whether ruined or in perfect condition, gets a stylish transformation – which is why we’re so ecstatic about today’s ‘before and after’ piece.

Joep Van Os Architectenbureau took hold of an old, rustic barn that was way past its heyday. But a decadent dose of renovating, creativity, ingenuity, and overall hard work ensured that this tired space got reincarnated into a stylish new dwelling.