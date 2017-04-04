7 smart DIY ideas for tiny gardens (no woodworking!)

It's hard to keep our gardens looking on point when we've got no home improvement or woodworking skills, but it is more than possible with the right planning and ideas.
One of the qualities of modern design is how to reduce space, making areas much cleaner, neater and more minimalist. This style has a direct impact on each area of the home, which of course includes the garden. We no longer have to long for large exterior spaces. Instead we can focus on creating fabulous compact spaces.
In this ideabook, you will see that small can be beautiful. Have a look through these fabulous examples so you can see exactly what we are talking about. It's time to take advantage of that little nook in your garden, where you can enjoy peace, tranquility and originality.
Do you have a rectangular pavement space near your garage? Well it's time to get creative with it!
Go ahead and remove the concrete so that you expose the land that is underneath it. Then you can fill this land with greenery, just as Constructora Asvial have done here, where they've put grass, plants and multiple stones together to create a wonderful little green patch of garden.
In this example, we can see a rectangle shape but you can choose any shape that you like depending on the space available to you. You must also distribute each element carefully—you don't want it to look chaotic. Go for a specific design.
What often happens when we don't have much space to design a garden is that we end up with unused nooks and crannies and we give up on the idea of every having our own little green space.
But there is nothing wrong with making the most of any free space that you have available—in fact, it's very common! Look at how these designers have made a garden by making the most of the space under their stairs.
The key is to play with the size available to you with different types of plants. You can really use the dimensions to your advantage and create an original and innovative green space.
Sometimes those free spaces that we are looking for are found in vertical spaces, rather in horizontal spaces, such as the wall!
A lot of people may see walls as a barrier to the garden, getting in the way of floor space so a vertical garden is the perfect way to enjoy greenery, freshness and nature.
Look for vine type plants that can grow up the walls, like in this design by Taller Estilo Architects. How gorgeous does it look?
Also have a look at these: Eye-catching garden ideas that you should consider.
If your space is limited, simply choose a corner and get to work with wood, stones and easy growing plants. All that you need is a free corner in your yard and you can begin to enjoy nature from your very own home.
In this design by Vivero Cumbres Elite, we can see how originality is created thanks to the careful grouping of plants and colours.
With limited space, you need to be strategic about your garden.
In this photograph, we can see that the garden looks much bigger than it really is, thanks to the beautiful and majestic plants that have been planted in the space. It makes it seem like there is much more ground than there really is!
This same trick can work for you and your garden. Plant your garden so that it looks like a pyramid, with more plants at the bottom and less plants as you go further up. This will make the ground seem very wide.
Have a look through the homify plant and flower products for inspiration for your own home!
The smallness of your garden can be annihilated with the right design. If your plants and flowers achieve length and height, it can make your garden seem that much bigger.
To achieve this design, you can create a circle outside with your patio furniture and terrace accessories. Then you simply need to plant everything else around this circle. Your plants, trees and flowers will eventually form a green canopy that looks natural and fresh.
This is an ideal choice if we don't have any land available for a garden in our homes!
All that you have to do is get little concrete or wood boxes and fill them with soil and plants. The more plants you want, the more pots and containers you can invest in.
Also have a look at these: Eye-catching garden ideas you should consider.