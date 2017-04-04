7 smart DIY ideas for tiny gardens (no woodworking!)

It's hard to keep our gardens looking on point when we've got no home improvement or woodworking skills, but it is more than possible with the right planning and ideas.

One of the qualities of modern design is how to reduce space, making areas much cleaner, neater and more minimalist. This style has a direct impact on each area of the home, which of course includes the garden. We no longer have to long for large exterior spaces. Instead we can focus on creating fabulous compact spaces.

In this ideabook, you will see that small can be beautiful. Have a look through these fabulous examples so you can see exactly what we are talking about. It's time to take advantage of that little nook in your garden, where you can enjoy peace, tranquility and originality.