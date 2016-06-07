Johannesburg has done it again with this beautiful home (that you just have to see!)

When it comes to lavish living, one needs to be careful not to go too abundant with styles, furniture, and décor: money can’t buy class, you know. Yet a nice, fat bank account is quite a generous thing to acquire; and if you have it, then why not flaunt it?

Walking a firm line between opulent living and sophisticated glamour is South-African based firm Nico van der Meulen Architects, whose portfolio reads like a Beverly Hills tycoon. And today’s homify 360° discovery, courtesy of Van der Meulen designs, is no different.

Spanning a luxurious 2,068 square metres, this residence in Senderwood, Johannesburg, is laid out in a horseshoe shape surrounding a central water figure.

The brief that our architects received from the client? A contemporary mansion of glass and concrete that can make provision for an informal lifestyle on a grand scale.

With emphasis on “grand”, let’s see how our professionals fared…