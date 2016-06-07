Johannesburg has done it again with this beautiful home (that you just have to see!)

When it comes to lavish living, one needs to be careful not to go too abundant with styles, furniture, and décor: money can’t buy class, you know. Yet a nice, fat bank account is quite a generous thing to acquire; and if you have it, then why not flaunt it?
Walking a firm line between opulent living and sophisticated glamour is South-African based firm Nico van der Meulen Architects, whose portfolio reads like a Beverly Hills tycoon. And today’s homify 360° discovery, courtesy of Van der Meulen designs, is no different.
Spanning a luxurious 2,068 square metres, this residence in Senderwood, Johannesburg, is laid out in a horseshoe shape surrounding a central water figure.
The brief that our architects received from the client? A contemporary mansion of glass and concrete that can make provision for an informal lifestyle on a grand scale.
With emphasis on “grand”, let’s see how our professionals fared…
Upon first glance at this majestic creation, we’re flabbergasted. How grand is life if this is what one’s back yard looks like?
Apart from this exterior paradise that undoubtedly sees its fair share of high-class socialising, the house also boasts the following: a “small”, formal lounge cum tête-à-tête space; a large open-plan family room; a dining room for 20 guests; basement parking for 14 cars; and a playroom for the owners’ four children next to the kitchen.
The architects’ brief also stipulated a breakfast room, lanai balcony, bar, indoor and outdoor pool, a splash pool for the children, gymnasium, a kitchen with a pantry, billiards room, a home theatre, six suites, and a cottage for the staff.
Wide, open, and decadently spacious – and this is the interiors we’re talking about. Best-of-the-best furniture pieces were gathered for the mansion’s inside spaces, where a lavish collection of sophisticated colours, textures, and patterns adorn every square millimetre.
Just scope out that abundance of natural lighting and free-flowing areas that envelope the insides. Frameless glass sliding doors start at the dining room and continue for about 70m around the dining space, atrium, family room, lanai, water feature, and gym.
The family room, seen above, is a partially double volume space that flows flawlessly into the lanai and heated indoor pool.
Seeing as the mansion needed to have a glamorous feel, the interior designers took their inspiration from international boutique hotels.
Above we see an informal little dining space as part of the family room – the main dining room which seats 20 guests can be seen at the back
Not in the mood to face the city’s traffic? Then let’s enjoy a quiet drink at home by using the private bar.
Striking lighting fixtures and a glowing surface of cool blue announce the happy-hour area, which flaunts a decadently elegant look rivalling even top-hotel bars and restaurants.
Steel and glass combine to form the magnificent open-riser staircase, which also showcases some extravagant lighting pieces. The staircase floats over a pond that flows to the exterior swimming pool. And thanks to ingenious heating solutions, both the pond and indoor pool are kept at a comfortable 24°C throughout winter.
An exceptional combination of minimalist and decadence forms the look for the bedroom. Although neutral colours reign supreme here (as in the rest of the residence), it is creams and whites that take centre stage.
To offset the splendid use of concrete and wood, stones were added in (both in pebble- and rock size) to spice up the texture levels ever so slightly.
The bathroom is far from small, not only in terms of actual floor size, but also its visual look, thanks to the abundance of glass used instead of opaque walls. These ensure a fantastic dosage of natural lighting and exterior views that gently seep inside to accompany the occasional bubble bath.
