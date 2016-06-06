Come see inside this beautiful South African home with us

Although we search far and wide across the globe to find interesting homes to present to here on homify, we are very excited about presenting more and more local projects. Do not get us wrong, although we may be proud that these are South African products, we are not displaying them purely for that reason. As you will see with the house we are investigating today, these architectural triumphs deserve the highest of praise, belonging right up there with the best in the world.
So today, we bring you an exceptional home from the famous Meulen Architects, who are responsible for projects such as this spectacular home in the highveld. The strongest theme that becomes apparent from a closer look, is the immense sense of style and good taste. The furnishing and decoration is of such a level of sophistication, every corner of the house is pleasant on the eye, emitting a high degree of elegance. Does this seem like your cup of tea? Well, let's get to it then!
Introducing the magnificent House Eccleston, perched on top of a grassy hill in Johannesburg. The building has strong modern influences, with elements reminiscent of Bauhaus and industrial design. The strong geometric lines which cross parallel and perpendicular planes are very characteristic of modern style buildings we see in contemporary architecture.
The main building material employed, as we can see here in this image, is concrete. This is another characteristic element of modern architecture, and the boldness of the material creates a robust and impressive appearance. In addition, we can see ample use of glass and steel, all classic and stylish materials used for modern design.
Moving to the inside of the house, we soon find that first (interior) impressions do not disappoint. The very generous entrance way of the home houses a magnificent staircase which offers views upward which transcends structural levels. The grand appearance which is the result of this composition must make any guest feel humbled walking through the doors. Yet, there is also a modest quality about the space, brought about by the light colour scheme and ample natural as well as artificial light.
The staircase is an elegant combination of stainless steel and glass, creating a modern and sleek appearance. This is all highlighted by the recessed lighting scheme in the ceiling and under the stairs as well. On the upper floors we can see wooden elements, which bring in a natural charm in conjunction with the more industrial features.
Next up we have the kitchen space. What is apparent from the start is that this room hosts high-level equipment and all the amenities required for creating fine cuisine. The kitchen island, we can see, is equipped with appliances and ample power points for all the food processing and cooking needs. The appearance is also very modern and sophisticated, with the black laminate used for the cupboards, as well as the sparkling white counter tops.
The kitchen is also part of an open-plan design of the living spaces, which allows for a freedom of movement and unencumbered space. This also allows that the abundant natural light from outside fills the kitchen all the way from the living room windows/doors.
Now to the family bathroom. This is a luxuriously large room—a coveted characteristic for a room so revered by many for its sacred status. It is, after all, the most intimate of home spaces.
The materials used in this room are a continuation of the patterns we have seen in other parts of the home, including glass steel and wood. This sophisticated triad is used as the foundation of the design scheme, and as proven by this image, it cannot go wrong.
The entire side of the room is opened up to natural by a large wrap-around window on a balcony, and the spacious free-standing bathtub has been placed right in front of it. Just image taking long, luxurious soaks in the tub while gazing at the changing seasons outside.
Lastly, we bring you a real treat! Any wine lover or anyone who appreciates good taste will enjoy the dining room of the House Eccleston. The modest dining space is not only endowed with high quality materials and finishes, but is also surrounded by a seemingly limitless wine cellar! The entire wall space of the dining room consists of wine bottle storage space, ensuring more than sufficient room to grow and nurture an extensive wine collection. Now, if you ever have a lack of talking points at this dining table, it would be a great surprise.
The dining table is pretty exquisite itself. Consisting of glass, it provides a transparency that enhances the sense of space and vibrancy of the light. This is accompanied by textured perspex tub-chairs and a textures chandelier. Light bounces around this ensemble in a spectacular manner that is sure to create the perfect dinner atmosphere.