Come see inside this beautiful South African home with us

Although we search far and wide across the globe to find interesting homes to present to here on homify, we are very excited about presenting more and more local projects. Do not get us wrong, although we may be proud that these are South African products, we are not displaying them purely for that reason. As you will see with the house we are investigating today, these architectural triumphs deserve the highest of praise, belonging right up there with the best in the world.

So today, we bring you an exceptional home from the famous Meulen Architects, who are responsible for projects such as this spectacular home in the highveld. The strongest theme that becomes apparent from a closer look, is the immense sense of style and good taste. The furnishing and decoration is of such a level of sophistication, every corner of the house is pleasant on the eye, emitting a high degree of elegance. Does this seem like your cup of tea? Well, let's get to it then!