7 Small Houses that Pack a Punch

Do you know how they say that dynamite comes in small packages? Well today we are going to see why!

We have all at some point dreamed of living in a grand mansion with big bedrooms, three living rooms, a separate area for the kids, a walk-in closet and a space just for our wine collection. But in today's times, it's important to look at how we can live smart and in an environmentally-friendly and sustainable way.

A smaller house may be the option, lowering our carbon footprint as well as being a more budget friendly solution. This doesn't mean that we have to abandon our dreams of living a grand life.

Today at homify, we are going to show you seven fabulous houses that feature cutting-edge architecture, modern elements and impressive finishes. You'll never think twice again about small home living!