7 Small Houses that Pack a Punch

Do you know how they say that dynamite comes in small packages? Well today we are going to see why!
We have all at some point dreamed of living in a grand mansion with big bedrooms, three living rooms, a separate area for the kids, a walk-in closet and a space just for our wine collection. But in today's times, it's important to look at how we can live smart and in an environmentally-friendly and sustainable way.
A smaller house may be the option, lowering our carbon footprint as well as being a more budget friendly solution. This doesn't mean that we have to abandon our dreams of living a grand life.
Today at homify, we are going to show you seven fabulous houses that feature cutting-edge architecture, modern elements and impressive finishes. You'll never think twice again about small home living!
The first small house that we explore today, designed by Royale Projects, is the perfect example of how trendy a small home can be.
This small home is designed so that wooden panels alternate with mirrored panels, which creates a beautiful effect. It almost looks like it is shimmering in the distance.
Mirrors are usually a great feature to use inside the home to make the space look bigger. This is a great tip!
This home is a perfect example of how a small structure can really bring together all of the elements in perfect harmony.
The designers have used neutral colours, including white and grey, to create a very subtle and sophisticated exterior.
Tip: Add a terrace to your small home to expand the living space. You'll immediately make the house that much bigger!
This home shows that industrial chic can be the perfect design for a small home, keeping it neat, trendy and environmentally-friendly. A home like this can make use of recycled materials, cutting down on costs too.
Don't you love the skylights in the roof? This allows lots of natural light to filter into the home. Natural light can really open up a small home, making it that much more welcoming and appealling.
A small house can come across bold and big if you can get the facade right.
In this design, you can see how the different materials—wood, glass and brick—as well as the different colours and tones create a very appealing and inviting home.
This home features a beautiful white exterior with the solidity of the structure contrasting beautifully with the soft, white curtains that blow in the breeze.
Designed by Vismaracorsi Architects, this home shows just how beautiful and serene a small house can be. Don't you love the elongated shape of the home with the flat roof?
Small can be seriously trendy!
How retro and quirky does this home look, slotted in between two other buildings? The designers have worked with the space, using geometric patterns to create a building that looks bigger than it really is.
You'll also notice the glass used throughout, which opens the house up, again making it look slightly larger.
This gorgeous little country home shows just how charming and attractive a small home can be.
The designers have given this home a stone facade, which creates an earthy look and feel. They've also ensured that there are plenty plants and flowers, which enhance the entire facade.
These small homes prove just how beautiful small homes can be!
