​13 Grills Perfect For Braai Day

As any South African will tell you, a braai is more than just a way of preparing a meal; it’s an occasion in itself. A braai can turn any day (whether it be a Tuesday afternoon or Saturday evening) into a festive event, an excuse to open a bottle of wine and have a relaxing sit-down in front of the fire.

A braai can be enjoyed with friends, with a loved one, or just by yourself. It can spark some merriment in a birthday celebration, a garden get-together, or just a regular gathering of friendly folks looking for some socialising.

So, to conjure up warm and cheerful images of gorgeous food and glorious company, let’s take a look at 13 braais, barbeques, and outdoor kitchens that can make for the ideal excuse to have a braai.