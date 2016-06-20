A Special Home of Colour and Character

Sonseca, a little village in the province of Toledo is where the house that we are going to explore today is based.

Designed by architect Daniel Rojas Berzosa, this home has a very traditional exterior with its gabled roof made of tiles and wood and its rustic facade. Yet the interiors of this detached home exude an air of art and creativity.

Two patios separate different sections of the house on the plot, where light and air is absorbed into the home and its interiors. This moves away from the traditional layout of a home. This is far more flexible and open plan!

The partitions are obsolete and the environment has been organised into different functional elements.

The soft style is evident throughout the living area, which is also spacious and bright. Let's have a look through the following collection of photographs and try to figure out their secret!