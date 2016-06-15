The Incredible Transformation of One Floor

When we move into a flat or apartment that isn't brand new, it's likely that the decor and design won't be our style.

So what's the solution? We can customise the space that we live in! This is probably what happened in the apartment that are going to explore today!

Directly inherited from the grandmother, this interior was in good condition but the style was totally obsolete and unwelcoming, despite it being very functional. An intervention was desperately needed to adapt the space to modern times! It was also necessary to rectify minor details, such as the lack of lighting.

Teresa Pinto Ribeiro Architects took to the challenge and completely renovated the whole floor… let's look at the results!