Before and After: The Trendy Bathroom Redesign

Whenever we feel like a change in our home or want to add some modern decor items or elements a few times a year, we look at updating the living room, the dining room, the bedrooms and even the kitchen. We are inspired by the different seasons and the latest decor magazines, which may motivate us to redecorate entirely or simply change a few things here and there. You may just want to swap out some curtains, change the sofa covers or add a rustic look and feel to the interior.

This is very easy in all of these rooms, but the question is: how do we change and update the bathroom?

This is a room that is often overlooked, but it's such an important space!

Today we are going to see how several designers have renovated bathrooms, in ways that are both modern and fun.

We will witness the old and cracked tiles disappear, the washbasin replaced, the cabinets updated and the bathroom fixtures redesigned.

You'll find that when you first see these bathrooms, it will make you want to sigh. Then they will completely transform into brand new bathrooms.

Maybe it is time for our own home to experience the winds of change?