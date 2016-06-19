The Family Home that is the Star of the Block

This large and beautiful home, that we are about to explore, is the perfect place to raise a family.

It is undoubtedly the home of a modern family, with a generous social area for pleasant moments, afternoons or even days of rest and recreation as well as comfort and interaction.

Although purely holistic in its design, the house co-ordinates the spaces for each family member with a large domain for adults, which is separate to the smaller domain.

From architects Licht- Design Skapetze GmbH & CO . KG, today you are going to witness what a beautiful villa is all about!