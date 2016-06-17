Living in the Paradise Home

What does living in paradise mean? Waking up every day surrounded by natural beauty and architectural comfort?

Of course, we all love our homes and think that they are beautiful! They have been decorated by us to our tastes and by our own standards—we probably wouldn't want to trade in our own homes for anything!

But then we came across this home and we at homify decided that we just couldn't keep it to ourselves! Warning: you may feel slightly envious of the fortunate beings who live in this special home!

This bright and luminous home is the epitome of luxury, style and elegance, where the extraordinary landscape has been taken full advantage of.

Located in Medellin, Columbia, it features entrancing lighting design as well thanks to the experts, Lighten.

We could describe this home all day and it would still not be enough. We could praise the designers and lighting experts all day too, and it would be well-deserved, but that would just leave you feeling even more curious.

So now it is time to see it with your very own eyes!