​7 Gardens To Bloom Your Inspiration

Being fortunate enough to have a garden is an advantage that not many of us are privy to. But then, having a garden and not looking after it tends to defeat the purpose, doesn’t it?
Today we are taking a look at 7 sought-out gardens that have all been well taken care of, which may serve to inspire your creativity at home. But don’t expect 7 lush and spacious green oases, as ‘garden’ can mean many different environments and looks, from a tiny balcony with flower pots to a few rose beds at the front entrance of a house.
Let’s begin!
A back-door balcony/terrace with adequate space for outdoor furniture? Consider yourself blessed! But how about cashing in on your good fortune by adding some greenery and florals to the equation?
See the simple touches that this garden space above opted for, yet it looks particularly stylish: green grass, neatly laid-out pebbles, a few shrubs, and some potted plants. Done!
Not everybody wants to have a large open lawn with an abundance of flowers and plants – it takes work and dedication to keep it looking good, you know!
So, may we recommend the option above for your own home? A stepping-stone surface to lessen your grass upkeep, plus a neat little trim next to the house to place a small selection of potted plants and shrubs. This will considerably reduce your garden/exterior maintenance, yet you still get to enjoy some greenery that neatly frames your space.
Know what else can diminish your need for lawn upkeep? Replacing the grass with a stylish tiled/stone surface, as shown by Cato Creative above! With a smooth and clean flooring for the al fresco dining set, a small patch of grass was left over to still ensure a delicate touch of freshness and softness (along with a few flowers and ranking plants for decorative effect, of course).
If you’re one of those people who really don’t have a green thumb, then consider a touch of desert oasis when it comes to sprucing up your exterior spaces/courtyard.
See our pristine example above: a brickwork surface for the flooring, a planted cactus in a pot that allows you to move it where desired, and perhaps a touch of ranking plants in the corner for some added greenery. Simple, straightforward, and very easy to maintain!
Who says plants are limited to the ground? If you’re restricted in terms of legroom, or you just want to add something unique in terms of your green space, then opt for a vertical garden.
Make sure to choose a wall that catches decent sun, and will make for easy watering. And check that the plants you choose can survive the relevant heat they will receive in their vertical location (best to chat with an expert at your local nursery for advice).
If a high-storey balcony is your only option for a garden, then you still have no excuse. Stones and pebbles can make for a very decorative surface (very Zen, modern, tranquil, whatever look you want to go for), plus some added potted plants can inject a bit of greenery and freshness to your space.
What better spot to enjoy your morning coffee or evening sundowner?
And, lastly, if healthy soil is not an option for you, but you still love to be surrounded by colourful flowers, then you can go with some fabulous potted plants. Just see how cheerful this entrance and facade seem because of the abundance of vibrant, merry petals adorning the spaces.
