Before and After: The Communal Apartment

Welcome to Barcelona! Or more accurately, Barceloneta, a little fishing village located next to the sea.

In this corner of the city, we at homify are going to show you a completely refurbished flat both from a structural point of view as well as a re-styling point of view.

This entire renovation is possible thanks to the impeccable work of OAK 2000, where the team have redistributed the space available to them, taking advantage of every aspect to restore glory and splendour to this beautiful home.

Let us go and see the before and after as this apartment transforms before our eyes!