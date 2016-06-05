​Before And After: A Nice Surprise For A City Flat

Ah, the joys of being an urbanite. Yes, you read that correctly, it says “joys”, not “stresses”, because living in the hustle and bustle of the city does come with its perks as well.

You’re in the middle of the action! That sense of fast-paced living does tend to get the blood flowing and the adrenaline pumping, pushing us to attack those office deadlines with passion. And we’re also spoiled for choice when it comes to socialising and entertainment. Dinner and a movie? A jog in the park? How about meeting up with the friends at that new downtown place?

Of course, living in the city means residing in a home/flat that can be a bit on the small side. But living small does not have to mean living unstylish. Architectural team IDEEAA _ Idea Key Contacts wholeheartedly agrees, which is why they tackled a tiny urban flat and gave it a fascinating transformation.