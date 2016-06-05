​Before And After: A Nice Surprise For A City Flat

Ah, the joys of being an urbanite. Yes, you read that correctly, it says “joys”, not “stresses”, because living in the hustle and bustle of the city does come with its perks as well.
You’re in the middle of the action! That sense of fast-paced living does tend to get the blood flowing and the adrenaline pumping, pushing us to attack those office deadlines with passion. And we’re also spoiled for choice when it comes to socialising and entertainment. Dinner and a movie? A jog in the park? How about meeting up with the friends at that new downtown place?
Of course, living in the city means residing in a home/flat that can be a bit on the small side. But living small does not have to mean living unstylish. Architectural team IDEEAA _ Idea Key Contacts wholeheartedly agrees, which is why they tackled a tiny urban flat and gave it a fascinating transformation.
A vision that many city-dwellers know too well: the tiny, modest kitchen. Nothing wrong with it, though, as long as it looks stylish and affords you adequate storage/prepping space for your culinary/household needs.
Our opinion, though, is that this kitchen does neither. The appliances are outdated (did the stove and fridge make a run for it?), the cabinetry looks shoddy, and the tiling needs a modern overhaul ASAP.
What a change! The tired-looking cabinetry has been replaced by crisp-white alternatives that flaunt a sleek new attitude. A new stove and fridge have been introduced, with their stainless steel surfaces adding a delectable bit of shine to the colour palette.
The flooring got a makeover as well, with soft, sun-kissed timber now adorning the flooring surface, blending in most stylishly with the new creamy kitchen space.
And what’s this? The main surprise of the renovation is the addition of a loft area, directly above the kitchen. How clever! The bedroom now lies directly above the kitchen/hallway, incorporating a quirky little study space, and saving up lots of floor legroom in the process as well!
Surrounded by snow-white walls and a wooden railing (which doubles as a desk surface), the new bedroom spot now sits proudly in its cosy lofty space.
The same “beachy” tone of the ground timber floor has been used for the loft, setting up a strong link for the interior spaces.
That smart railing which also functions as an elongated desk deserves another look. Just see the accompanying lighting, one affixed to the ceiling to help the owner focus on her work with ease, and another on the desk’s bottom surface, projecting a soft glow onto the space below.
We are definitely a fan of low, romantic lighting – but this isn’t it! That dim ceiling light just makes the space seem dark and cramped, while the awkward-looking sliding door and tired-looking walls don’t do much to remedy the situation.
Isn’t this a much better (and lighter) way of living? From dull and dark, the living room has now been transformed into a clean, open, and optimistic space that flaunts stylish simplicity.
The new white coating on the walls cheerfully reflects the incoming sunshine, while the light-coloured furniture deliciously complements the charming, warm flooring.
Overall, a wonderful transformation that is certain to spice up this little city flat!