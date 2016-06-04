Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​10 Solutions For Small Spaces

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Einbauschränke Wohnzimmer, Held Schreinerei Held Schreinerei Living roomShelves
Loading admin actions …

Cheer up! Living in a small space is not as bad as it may seem. At least you save on time and effort when it comes to cleaning…

But seriously, if your home is a bit on the small side, then you know what it’s like to struggle with issues like not having enough storage areas, or adequate legroom to move comfortably from point A to B. Or feeling cramped and hunched over while dining, watching TV, bathing, sleeping…

Enough! Living small does not equal living cramped – at least, it doesn’t have to. Take a look at our 10 clever tips to help you out with your small-space living.

1. The bunk bed solution

Интерьер IL, INT2architecture INT2architecture Nursery/kid’s room
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

Bunk beds are fantastic for saving up floor space – and here you thought they were just for kids! Well, just see how stylish and mature this bedroom looks above (complete with built-in closets), with dusty toned timber making for a very trendy space-saving sleeping solution.

2. An upwards garden

Verticale pallet tuin van POPUPPALLETS, Pop up Pallets Pop up Pallets Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Pop up Pallets

Pop up Pallets
Pop up Pallets
Pop up Pallets

Is your garden/terrace/balcony looking a bit small? Is your need for some lush plants and fresh flowers non negotiable? A vertical garden is your answer. Opt to display your beautiful foliage against the wall in some colourful pots, either wall-mounted or on floating shelves.

Or go for the tried-and-tested pallet option, shown above.

3. Use the wall

Decor, Visobath Visobath BathroomStorage
Visobath

Visobath
Visobath
Visobath

Here’s a fact: a clean floor is a spacious-looking floor. So, if you need some more cupboards for your soaps, toothbrushes, and other bathroom goodies, leave the floor and opt for the wall instead. 

These wall-mounted cubbies are perfect for the smaller bathroom, leaving the floor underneath open for visual spaciousness, or more storage space if you really really need it.

4. For more than just cleaning

신규 제품 업데이트, K-BATH K-BATH BathroomBathtubs & showers
K-BATH

K-BATH
K-BATH
K-BATH

Yes, we know the pain of having a small bathroom, but “small” doesn’t have to mean “overcrowded”. If you’re running out of floor- and wall surfaces for displaying/storage purposes, then how about moving those shampoos and bath salts to your tub?

K-Bath above treats us to this ingenious solution, which looks most modern and stylish. And best of all: no getting out of the tub in case you forgot your conditioner or back scrubber!

5. The staircase solution

Einbauschränke Wohnzimmer, Held Schreinerei Held Schreinerei Living roomShelves
Held Schreinerei

Held Schreinerei
Held Schreinerei
Held Schreinerei

Your staircase can do more than just take you from floor A to B; it can also help you with storage issues if your house is a bit on the small side. Just see how perfect these built-in drawers conjure up secret hideaway spots – and they even allow you to close the cupboard doors on that storage in case it gets a little cluttered and a friend drops by for a visit.

6. Change your doors

Maßgefertigte Schiebetüren & Raumteiler, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Kitchen
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

This may seem like a small solution, yet it works perfectly. Sliding doors are fantastic at separating areas (as that is the purpose of the common door!), yet they can be opened and closed without occupying any extra floor space.

But for the real pièce de résistance, go with glass doors; they create a lighter and brighter design as they are more open and, thus, visually spacious.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Sleep on it

Au Lit, ECUS ECUS BedroomBeds & headboards
ECUS

ECUS
ECUS
ECUS

There is another storage solution once your bedroom closets are packed to the brim; under your bed. Either opt for neat/decorative boxes containing your shoes, seasonal clothes, or whatever else packed neatly underneath your bed, or go with something like our example above, where the bed is specifically designed to help you out with additional storage. 

Looking to zhoosh up your sleeping spot? Then you need to check out our: Creative alternatives to standard double beds.

8. A sliding solution

DORMITÓRIO CASAL 01, Pura!Arquitetura Pura!Arquitetura BedroomWardrobes & closets
Pura!Arquitetura

Pura!Arquitetura
Pura!Arquitetura
Pura!Arquitetura

We understand the annoyance of a shopping addiction paired with a small closet. But have you considered something like our solution above? Built-in compartments that neatly slide out, saving you extra legroom inside your closet. 

This is perfect for hanging up small items such as scarves, shirts, and underwear. Ah, the beauty of creative thinking!

9. Double-duty furniture

homify Dining roomTables
homify

homify
homify
homify

Whether you are living in a small space or not, there is no denying the unique appeal of double-duty furniture, such as this nifty little model above. It’s a coffee table and dining surface in one! 

Simply pull out those side areas to make for an elongated surface, as well as lengthen the legs for a higher setting: ta-da, dinner is served!

10. The all-in-one design

The Living Cube, Till Könneker Till Könneker Living roomStorage
Till Könneker

Till Könneker
Till Könneker
Till Könneker

Speaking of multi-functional furniture, this piece is everything you want in one: a bed, TV unit, storage space, display zone, closet, and shoe storage! Brought to us by Living Cube Furniture, this clever design ensures that any small-space dweller can live to the maximum by using minimum space!

A young couple gets a sensational apartment makeover
Can you think of any other tips that might help with living in small spaces? Then share with us below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks