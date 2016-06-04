​10 Solutions For Small Spaces

Cheer up! Living in a small space is not as bad as it may seem. At least you save on time and effort when it comes to cleaning…

But seriously, if your home is a bit on the small side, then you know what it’s like to struggle with issues like not having enough storage areas, or adequate legroom to move comfortably from point A to B. Or feeling cramped and hunched over while dining, watching TV, bathing, sleeping…

Enough! Living small does not equal living cramped – at least, it doesn’t have to. Take a look at our 10 clever tips to help you out with your small-space living.