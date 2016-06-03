An Incredible South African Home

Here on homify, we make it our priority to bring you a great number of impressive architectural projects from across the globe. This is definitely something we can all relish in, since it is a privilege to see the differences and similarities between styles in different countries, as well as the latest trends from the furthest corners of the planet.

It is not that often, however, that we present you with an exceptional project from right here in our own beautiful country, and when we get that opportunity, we certainly want to make the most of it! Today we are happy to present you with the House Boz, an extraordinary residence located in Johannesburg. We are sure you'll agree that it is an excellent example of modern architecture, worthy to rival the most prolific structures in the world.

So please, join us on a tour of exceptional South African design on our home soil. It will be well worth your time!