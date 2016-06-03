An Incredible South African Home

Here on homify, we make it our priority to bring you a great number of impressive architectural projects from across the globe. This is definitely something we can all relish in, since it is a privilege to see the differences and similarities between styles in different countries, as well as the latest trends from the furthest corners of the planet.
It is not that often, however, that we present you with an exceptional project from right here in our own beautiful country, and when we get that opportunity, we certainly want to make the most of it! Today we are happy to present you with the House Boz, an extraordinary residence located in Johannesburg. We are sure you'll agree that it is an excellent example of modern architecture, worthy to rival the most prolific structures in the world.
So please, join us on a tour of exceptional South African design on our home soil. It will be well worth your time!
Our first sight of the exciting South African house is definitely very promising. Here we can see the several volumes of the colossal structure rising from stone in rust and grey. Judging from the natural vegetation surrounding the home, there can be no doubt that this is an indigenous project, with the rough and dry plants so characteristic of the highveld gracing the facade.
In front of the stone wall and hedge of highveld vegetation, though, we can also see another interesting feature. Yes, you are not mistaken, this home also hosts its own miniature golf course on the property. Here we can see the immaculate turf surrounded by a serene pond and stepping stones to cross it.
Now just a glimpse of the home from the driveway, in all its glory. Here we get a true sense of the dimensions of the structure, which are no less than massive. This is by no means your ordinary house in the suburbs, and is a distinguished example of modern and contemporary architecture by any standard.
The house is boldly divided into several different geometric volumes, with vertical and horizontal lines running parallel and perpendicular to one another across the composition to create a dynamic scene. The main talking point of this facade, however, is the middle section, which is entirely transparent. The social areas of the home, located in the centre of the structure, as we can see here, are clad only in glass with stunning effect.
For our first look at the interior of the House Boz, we find ourselves in the living room. Immediately, we can see that there is a great amalgamation of styles used in the furnishing and decoration of the space, rendering the room in an impressive eclectic style.
In the steelwork around the doors and windows, as well as in the grid in the ceiling on which lights are mounted, we can detect a vein of industrial style. The sofas and chairs in the centre, on the other hand, provide a hint of Scandinavian inspiration. The splashes of yellow against the overwhelming grey adds just enough movement and contrast to make this a dynamic space.
In this image we can see another interesting and contrasting combination of materials and styles, but also a particular transition. The living spaces are all in open-plan, such as the custom for most modern homes these days, the there is a clear delineation of separate areas by means of materials employed in each.
To the left of the image we can see the living room which we inspected in the previous picture, and to the right we can see the dining area. Now, from this perspective, the industrial style elements of the living room are most prominent, but where the dining room begins, natural stone tiles take over to give a much softer, warmer edge. This interplay between contrasting materials surely makes for an interesting composition, whilst it all still seems like it belongs together.
As may have been noticeable from the previous images which we have already inspected, the House Boz, is situated on a higher altitude, so as to ensure prime access to the most beautiful views all round. Here, we can see how Meulen Architects, the firm responsible for the project, structure the home to make best use of the building's location and the panoramic scenery at its doorstep, so to speak.
The larger living area, which we can see here including a spacious kitchen, is surrounded by glass to open the interior up to the outdoors. What's more, there is aso a skylight above the dining area, which, in conjunction with the generous windows, allows for the interior spaces to be filled completely with natural light.
Lastly, we take a step outside to appreciate the design before we say goodbye. This vantage point allows us to see that the glass we saw wrapped around the living area in the previous picture, can actually open up to bring the entire interior in contact with the outdoors. This must make for excellent entertainment and easy indoor-outdoor transitions.
Surrounding the building, we can see a luxurious pool, disappearing over the edge to infinity. Who could imagine such luxury exists so close to us? This definitely serves as testament to the high quality of South African architecture and design!
