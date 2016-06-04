A young couple gets a sensational apartment makeover

Apartments are so common these days, it is not an exaggeration to go as far as saying that they represent our contemporary housing culture. Especially in urban areas, it is difficult to find comfortable lodgings that come in any other form. Without apartments there would be barely any housing market out there! O

There comes a time, however, that old apartments become outdated and are no longer suited to our times. As it is impossible to change the exterior appearance of an apartment (unless you own the entire building!), we opt to make internal changes in order for our apartments to suit our life phase and style.

Today on homify we will bring you one such apartment upgrade, fulfilled by the Japanese Kodi Architects, based in Tokyo. In this modest apartment of 36.77 square meters reinforced concrete is combined with unique point hardwood, as well as an excellent interior design scheme, to make the most of the home. The result is a cheerful abode best suited to a young couple. Let’s go take a look!