A young couple gets a sensational apartment makeover

Apartments are so common these days, it is not an exaggeration to go as far as saying that they represent our contemporary housing culture. Especially in urban areas, it is difficult to find comfortable lodgings that come in any other form. Without apartments there would be barely any housing market out there! O
There comes a time, however, that old apartments become outdated and are no longer suited to our times. As it is impossible to change the exterior appearance of an apartment (unless you own the entire building!), we opt to make internal changes in order for our apartments to suit our life phase and style.
Today on homify we will bring you one such apartment upgrade, fulfilled by the Japanese Kodi Architects, based in Tokyo. In this modest apartment of 36.77 square meters reinforced concrete is combined with unique point hardwood, as well as an excellent interior design scheme, to make the most of the home. The result is a cheerful abode best suited to a young couple. Let’s go take a look!
Today, the house is an apartment which is a reinforced concrete structure with the addition of wood. The interior space feels decades old and it seems like a very dismal atmosphere indeed. The overall layout of the apartment is quite unique, with the kitchen, dining room and bedroom all in the same space. At the front we see a window which, even though it can actively take advantage of natural light, is still complacent in a dark and stuffy atmosphere. So, this is what the apartment looked like formerly, but what can it look like now?
After the makeover of the apartment, we cannot find any trace of the old atmosphere. First, the biggest change starts with the smaller finishes. The designers tore out the old finishes, and furnished the interior spaces with entirely new material. The living room, where the existing structure meets with the kitchen space and dining room, has been kept as much as possible. This is a remarkable idea for a neat finish and to produce a bright and lively atmosphere inside. In each space, the furniture is arranged according to function, in order to create the desired appearance.
We find more space is the first look of the apartment’s living room and bedroom. The bedroom here is defined as the area which is occupied by the bed, without having any walls or structure.
In keeping a small and narrow house airy, the design ideas will determine the function of the space through the furniture arrangement.
The living room has a neat appearance, which creates the perfect atmosphere to place a small sofa and television cabinet. If you are looking for more ideas on how to furnish small spaces, take a look at: A guide to furnishing a small apartment.
What is very important in a small house, is to ensure the maximum storage space. If the furniture is littered here and there, the house will start to feel too narrow very quickly. In this project, the designers chose a storage strategy which makes use of the walls. The wall next to the bed, to be exact. Here, open shelves are installed utilising natural wood which is tastefully adorned. This is the perfect place to place decorative items in order to add a stroke of lush colour.
Let's check the other side with the living room, dining room and kitchen. Here, the kitchen is separated from the dining room by means of a kitchen counter with shelves above and below. As the countertop is placed to face the dining room, you can converse with the family at the table while cooking and waiting to enjoy the cuisine. This house is certainly a good design idea based on the value of family communication. In addition, you can cook food quickly and move it to the table, which reduces reheating and unnecessary dishes. This feature ensures high efficiency and kitchen design.
In addition, the dining room has a wooden table, and as it is placed here, we see the wall as a fresh, natural space which is the perfect spot to hang a shelf. The combination of white and wood creates a pleasant and light emotional atmosphere.
One more detail involves taking a closer look at how the ceiling is finished. If you tear out the traditional ceiling material finishes in an existing home, you find the “wood-wool board”, which refers to plywood – a thinly processed wood consisting of wood fibres pressed together with heat and pressure. Compared to other materials, plywood is reportedly excellent in sound absorption and thermal insulation.
In addition to the unique atmosphere created by the building materials, we find a space which is perfect for that home away from home. Both the quality and beauty of this indoor environment had been significantly considered.
A shelf on the wall of the dining room is fixed behind a steel pipe down from the ceiling. Like the shelf next to the bed, it takes on an open form. The furniture used here is simple but a good idea to produce a natural atmosphere. Also, in addition to the good decorative effects, it can also be used as storage.
Finally, we browse the space in the bathroom. Today the interior space of the house is adorned with mainly white to emphasise the bright and pleasant atmosphere. In the bathroom, white stands out in creating almost a different space. Under the rectangular basin we can see toiletries neatly installed in the cabinets. Above the sink, we see even a wall cabinet with mirror doors installed. This design definitely does not leave any room for wasted space!