The Johannesburg home we've all been waiting to see

Designed by South African innovative geniuses Meulen Architects, today's home looks like it is something out of the future. Modern, impressive and sophisticated, this is a home that will leave you feeling slightly green with envy, especially because this home exists in our very own country!
We are going to explore in the ins and outs of the home, where the detail and design of the exterior is just as impressive as the detail and design of the interior.
We don't want to keep you waiting so let's go and explore!
If we look at this home from the outside, we can see just how impressive the architecture truly is.
The exterior is a rust-colour, made up of different shapes and volumes. There are so many different facets the home that it is difficult to know where to begin.
Different sections of the house spill out onto balconies, creating a seamless transition between the interior and the exterior.
The upper storey is also made up of large glass windows, again allowing for that transparent barrier between the interior and the exterior.
Our favourtie part, however, is the semi-circle black element that protrudes out of the facade. Didn't we tell you that it looks like a space ship?
Before we head inside the house, we have to explore the infinity pool that overlooks the entire Johannesburg skyline.
Not only is it large and beautiful, but it is also perfectly lit up at night thanks to the architect's incredible eye for detail.
There is also a very special water feature that creates a cascade of water at the head of the swimming pool. Behind it is, is a rustic looking stone wall that is also enhanced with perfectly positioned lights.
Now that we head inside this home, we can see that it is anything but boring and plain. In fact, it feels like we have just stepped inside the Jetson's home!
The designers have gone for a neutral tiled floor and predominantly neutral walls, but have added two tones to the living room, which adds a splash of colour and personality to the space. The colours that the designers have chosen are a dark purple and a light green—how unique and fresh is this?
This trick for painting one wall a bright colour while keeping the rest neutral is wonderful, enhancing an interior without creating a claustrophobic, dark or overpowering space. We also love how the designers have paired a black, leather sofa with a few colourful cushions.
The home also opens up onto the exterior, again creating that fluid movement between the interior and the exterior.
The kitchen is a room with so much character and personality that it would even delight Martha Stewart!
The designers have paired an olive green tone with lots of wood, creating a very appealing design. The kitchen space is also very modern and sleek. It features the latest technology as well as a very spacious design. A big kitchen makes for a very happy family! Someone can be preparing dinner, while someone else makes tea, while someone else does their homework at the breakfast bar. There is plenty of room for the family to interact all at one time.
The breakfast bar is a great feature for any family home. It creates a gentle division between the kitchen and the rest of the home.
Have you spotted the far wall that features patterned wallpaper? It adds character and texture to the room.
The bedroom is one of our favourite parts of the home, overlooking the entire city.
It is an open plan design that is as spacious as it is modern and impressive. The dark wooden floors complement the sheer glass perimetre, which allow for panoramic views of the surrounds. Don't you love the white shutters, which can be closed to give the space privacy and shade if need be? The large bedroom also flows into the bedroom space and looks very chic and sophisticated.
The designers have chosen a darker blue for this home, which creates a very peaceful and tranquil look and feel. Even the lighting is modern and futuristic. The candles next to the bed create a beautiful ambiance as does the vase of flowers.
A vase of flowers adds a fresh design element to any room, try it out!
The bathroom is where we end off our tour and well it is the last room we will explore, it is certainly not the least!
This is a great example of a modern and stylish bathroom and is a space to take note of. A lot of people overlook their bathroom because they don't think it's as important as the other rooms in the house, but this is simply not true. Think about how much time you spend in the bathroom. You want it to feature effortless design that will always leave you feeling relaxed and ready to take on the day or the night!
Opt for neutral and soft materials in this space as well as plenty of storage space. You want all of your creams, lotions and make-up to be stored neatly out of sight.
A modern bath and shower is also a great investment—look at how it enhances the entire space!
