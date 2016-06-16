The Johannesburg home we've all been waiting to see

Designed by South African innovative geniuses Meulen Architects, today's home looks like it is something out of the future. Modern, impressive and sophisticated, this is a home that will leave you feeling slightly green with envy, especially because this home exists in our very own country!

We are going to explore in the ins and outs of the home, where the detail and design of the exterior is just as impressive as the detail and design of the interior.

We don't want to keep you waiting so let's go and explore!