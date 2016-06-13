How To Maintain a Comfortable, Stylish and Low Energy House!

South Africans are slowly starting to become a bit more engaged with low-energy housing options, thanks to organisations like the Green Building Council. But why isn't it taking over the nation?

For starters, it is difficult to adapt to new lifestyles where we lower our carbon footprint and consume less energy. Secondly, the initial cost of investing in this type of technology can be quite high. The third reason is that often people are not attracted to the design of low-energy homes, especially the interior. It can be quite plain!

We need to move to a place where a low-energy house is about more than just heating and electricity. We need to realise that low-energy homes can be very attractive and the economic aspects can also be very appealing.

What we want to aim for is a home that features a constant temperature throughout the four seasons that is both pleasant and satisfying.

Although the initial construction cost is something to consider, we end up saving on so many expenses long-term and our quality of life is that much better.

Today, we are going to look at a wide range of models so that we can truly understand just how beneficial and attractive low-energy houses can be. Let us explore them and imagine just how comfortable life can be in a low-energy home!