The Slick Sleek South African Home!

Designed by Johannesburg architect experts, Meulen Architects, today's homify ideabook will take you on a tour of grand proportions.
House Sar is an explosion of modern design, sleek finishes and slick concepts. Every feature and aspect of this project amalgamates in a flawless and homely house that would suit a wide spectrum of tastes.
Today, we are going to explore House Sar and experience just what a gigantic vision the architects have.
From the outside of the home, we can see that although the design is subtle and the home looks very private from the exterior, it is still a very grand piece of architecture.
Dark and sturdy grey walls give way to a textured grey garage door. Different volumes and elements are created by the walls, which are positioned in front of one another.
Exterior lighting is key to this design. Have a look at how little lights enhance different elements of the exterior, including the solid walls and the planted verge. This is a great tip for any exterior, especially if you have a South African home that looks quite private and secure from the outside. It can still look beautiful! Have a look at these: Outdoor lighting ideas for modern houses.
If we head inside this grand home, we come to the dining room, which gives us a glimpse into the design style of the architects.
They've gone for very neutral colours, including grey, white and beige. However, they've added a bit of modern character and style in the form of a metal facade that extends from the grey wall. How innovative and trendy does this look?
The dining room furniture is very sleek! A simple, creamy white table is flanked by five soft and cushy looking grey chairs on each side.
You'll also notice that the designers prefer a minimalist style. Only the functional is present in this space. If you like the minimalist look and feel, use fresh vases of flowers to add some colour and life to any room in your house.
Just because the home is sleek, sophisticated and grand doesn't meant that comfort and warmth have been compromised. In fact, if we examine the open plan layout of the home from this angle, we can see just how cushy and welcoming it truly is.
In the foreground, we can see a gorgeous living room with a charcoal black sofa and a charcoal black coffee table. There is also a beige foot rest and armchair on the side. This allows the whole family and some guests to relax in front of a wide fireplace, with provides warmth along with ambiance when it comes to the living space. Don't you think the stack of wood adds a wonderful yet functional decor element to the room?
We can also see that the designers have featured a lot of light wood, which adds a sleek look without the space looking too cold.
If we take a step back, we can see how all of the rooms flow into each other fluidly: a modern, open plan delight!
From this angle, we can see that there are more than a few living room spaces. The best part? The living space is encased in glass windows and doors, which allows natural light to spew into this space. No matter where you decide to read your book, entertain guests or have a nap, you'll be warm and cosy.
Natural light is a great addition to any modern home as it naturally insulates a space and means that you use less artificial forms of heat and light, especially during the day. Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.
The living room area spills out onto the patio and exterior area, opening the entire space up. This creates a far more spacious living area where the family can enjoy both the inside and the outside areas.
If we head outside, we stumble upon a luxurious and grand swimming pool area and patio. We can also see how the designers have used the structure of the architecture to actually frame the interior of the home. How innovative and impressive is this?
The swimming pool is positioned in the centre of a wooden deck. Wood is a great material for around the pool as its durable, looks sleek and grand and you aren't likely to slip on it!
The designers have also included a few patio chairs around the swimming pool, allowing the family to enjoy the South African sunshine year round. Functional and fabulous merges throughout the home, even outside.
We end off our tour in the bedroom, where we can really see how the designers have translated a modern and slick look into a personal bedroom haven.
Again, we can see how the designers have gone for a minimalist look and feel, including only the necessary items in the bedroom. Yet, every item that they've included is flawless in its trendy design.
The base of the room is very neutral, but the designers have included a subtle purple theme. This is a great design tip! Go for neutral colours and then add colour in the form of artwork or pillows. This way you can change the colour and theme of the room just with a few simple changes whenever you like!