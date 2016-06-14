The Slick Sleek South African Home!

Designed by Johannesburg architect experts, Meulen Architects, today's homify ideabook will take you on a tour of grand proportions.

House Sar is an explosion of modern design, sleek finishes and slick concepts. Every feature and aspect of this project amalgamates in a flawless and homely house that would suit a wide spectrum of tastes.

As Jason Calacanis said, You have to have a big vision and take very small steps to get there. You have to be humble as you execute but visionary and gigantic in terms of your aspiration.

Today, we are going to explore House Sar and experience just what a gigantic vision the architects have.