6 Stylish Ideas for a Small Home

If you have a small house, but you want to furnish it with all of the amenities and decor accessories, then it is important to maximise the space available to you so that the small property doesn't become cluttered, crowded, claustrophobic and barely functional.

A small house, if well-organised, can seem much larger than it really is.

An important element is the colour of the walls. In the case of a small home, focus on clear and uniform colours in the main areas. For rooms like the bathroom or the bedroom, you can go for a more unique and colourful tone. The ideal is to maintain the neutral colour palette throughout the home and then add colour in the form of ornaments and vibrant decor accessories, which add personality and character to the interior.

In this homify ideabook, we provide some more suggestions on how to enhance areas in a small house. Enjoy!