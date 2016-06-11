6 Stylish Ideas for a Small Home

If you have a small house, but you want to furnish it with all of the amenities and decor accessories, then it is important to maximise the space available to you so that the small property doesn't become cluttered, crowded, claustrophobic and barely functional.
A small house, if well-organised, can seem much larger than it really is.
An important element is the colour of the walls. In the case of a small home, focus on clear and uniform colours in the main areas. For rooms like the bathroom or the bedroom, you can go for a more unique and colourful tone. The ideal is to maintain the neutral colour palette throughout the home and then add colour in the form of ornaments and vibrant decor accessories, which add personality and character to the interior.
In this homify ideabook, we provide some more suggestions on how to enhance areas in a small house. Enjoy!
The entrance is one of the most important parts of the house—it's like the business card of the home. It should be functional and comfortable.
If the space is small and narrow, don't fill it with too many accessories or furniture. Focus on the placement of good lighting as well as light and bright colours, so that you convey an impression of space. You can also use mirrors that are placed at different heights and in different positions to add depth to the environment.
Have a look at these tips on: Making a great impression with your entrance hall.
The living room is a space where you should go for a minimalist look and include very light decor, leaving space to breath. Opt for multi-functional furniture that can enhance the few square metres available.
These modern pieces of furniture often feature secret compartments, which allow for objects and items to be stored out of sight. This creates a visually clean space.
Opt for built-in shelves, hidden drawers or a sofa arm that doubles up as a coffee table.
You should also opt for transparent materials that almost look invisible in the room. Glass and acrylic are great options, which are modern too!
In small houses, it's great to get rid of walls that divide up the rooms as well as any other visual or spatial constraints. An open plan home with integrated areas is a much better idea!
Once you've got this right, you want to arrange them so that even if they are all pushed together, they are disassociated from each other in terms of purpose.
In order to achieve this, opt for different colour schemes in each space. You can also use furniture as a divider. For example, you can place a dining room table and its chairs next to the kitchen, like in this design by Rachele Biancalani Studio.
The counter in the kitchen or the breakfast bar can also serve as a space for casual dining.
While you want the areas to look different, you still want a uniform interior look throughout your home.
The bathroom should be comfortable and functional.
You need to organise this space with discretion, choosing furniture that blends together but is practical too.
We advise you not to fill the bathroom with too many pieces of furniture.
When it comes to the walls, opt for hanging toilets, shelves or sinks. This will improve the perception of space and looks far more creative too.
Have a look through the homify bathroom products for inspiration!
For this room, if space allows, you can really take advantage of height like Better. Interiors have done.
If you choose a high bed like in this image, you can take advantage of the space underneath it for drawers for storage. You can also put an extra bed underneath if need be.
The trick is simple: think vertically.
There are beds that are designed specifically for this reason, forming a single volume that includes bedside tables. This helps to maximise space, without losing any floor space.
If your home integrates with an attic, you should certainly explore utilising this space.
Gone are the times when the attic was just dedicated to storage items that are no longer used.
Use this space to create a functional guest room, media room, office or play area. Have a look at this ideabook on: How to design the perfect attic flat.
The important thing is to have a clear idea of what you need and introduce mobile and practical accessories that suit the size of the area. This will give you an organised and functional environment.