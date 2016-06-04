A Johannesburg house so beautiful you'll have a heart attack

So often here on homify, we become awestruck when viewing fabulous structures and high-storey creations that are located elsewhere, such as Europe or USA. Well, not today – today’s homify 360° highlight is “local and lekker”, as we discover one gorgeous (and majestic) structure in good ol’ Johannesburg.

Our professionals? None other than Nico van der Meulen Architects, whose sensational portfolio is renowned internationally. From classic and commercial structures to alterations and additions, their works put the “glam” in “glamorous”, and leave us completely floored and in awe at their exceptional brilliance when it comes to combining practicality with structural beauty.

Today’s selection takes us to Bryanston, where a single-storey house required some modernising and attractive alterations, resulting in a two-storey structure that most of us can only dream about.