A Johannesburg house so beautiful you'll have a heart attack

So often here on homify, we become awestruck when viewing fabulous structures and high-storey creations that are located elsewhere, such as Europe or USA. Well, not today – today’s homify 360° highlight is “local and lekker”, as we discover one gorgeous (and majestic) structure in good ol’ Johannesburg.
Our professionals? None other than Nico van der Meulen Architects, whose sensational portfolio is renowned internationally. From classic and commercial structures to alterations and additions, their works put the “glam” in “glamorous”, and leave us completely floored and in awe at their exceptional brilliance when it comes to combining practicality with structural beauty.
Today’s selection takes us to Bryanston, where a single-storey house required some modernising and attractive alterations, resulting in a two-storey structure that most of us can only dream about.
Viewing the layout of the existing house, our experts warmed up to the idea of elongating and stretching the structure to maximise its length and functionality. The chic results? An extended facade that allows for superb basking in sunshine, as well as paradise views of the adjoining river and golf course.
Here we have a heavenly vision of the house’s rear side which faces the garden: chic neutral tones, cutting-edge construction, and a warm vision of magnificence that inspire at least a little bit of envy.
Step right this way, through the front entrance and onto a concrete dream that floats on a Koi pond (which is heated in winter, no less). The pond, together with the relaxing water feature at the main entrance, sets a tone of stylish tranquillity that is expertly maintained throughout the house.
What could be more breathtaking than this double-storey high, open-plan layout? Here is where the main suite is located, consisting of the living room, dining space, and kitchen. This ingenious layout of glass ensures a decadent dose of natural lighting, not only for the aforementioned rooms, but also the bedroom, lounge, and bathroom that are located upstairs.
Notice the glass folding doors that zigzag open onto the spacious terrace outside? Thanks to them, a permanent view of the exterior garden is an ever-present feature.
The stylish use of neutrals and sensational surfaces continue into the kitchen, where a chic peninsula divides the eating area from the cooking corner. Sleek and slim stools, eye-catching appliances, and an abundance of prepping space ensure this culinary creation is one for the records.
And don’t dare think that those creamy tiled flooring surfaces are all beauty and no brains; a water-based underfloor heating system has been installed throughout the house, ensuring a sensationally warm underfoot feeling when desired.
If this view came with every home gym, then the majority of us would be in tip-top shape! Elegant hardwood floors flow out onto a timber-clad balcony, behind which a lush and gorgeous garden lies in wait. What a view to behold while using that elliptical trainer.
Although we can’t do much about your particular view, we can help you with the basics when it comes to at-home training. See how to: Whip your home gym into shape.
The theme of the interior design was especially designed to mimic a luxury yacht, with wood, marble, and glass taking centre stage in the rooms. But instead of a deep blue sea forming the surrounding views, a green garden takes its place to frame this deluxe setting. Not a bad trade at all.
Here we get a scope of the bedroom, which opted for a ‘less is more’ approach in terms of décor; ingenious choice, as the abundance of high-quality materials are more than sufficient in beautifying the space.
Now this is how you start (and end) each and every day; lounging in that deep-set tub with brown marble body, while the calm view of lush garden boosts your serenity levels.
With a bathroom that presents the materials and view that this beauty above does, who would ever need to visit a spa?
We just couldn’t conclude our tour without a quick glance at that rear terrace, which undoubtedly sees its fair share of entertaining and top-quality socialising. Chic marble tiles ensure a neat and spacious flooring surface, while dark modern furniture conjure up comfy seating and tasteful dining spots for a multitude of friends.
And when summer is in full swing, we can all retreat to that stunning wooden deck for a bit of splashing and sunbathing. This is the life, indeed!