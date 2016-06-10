Before and After: A Typical Home

Inevitably, we judge the inside of the home according to what we see on the outside. If the building is modern, we imagine that the interior will feature a contemporary design with modern furniture and creative finishes.

On the other hand, if we come across a classic-style building, we imagine a more traditional interior with vintage furniture or rustic finishes.

In the second example, however, you may be very surprised. In fact, such surprises are possible thanks to the professional work of the German RF Architekten, who have taken a typical residential home and turned it into a very modern and trendy space.

We have chosen a few images from the final results so you can see the work that went into it and how fabulous it has turned out!