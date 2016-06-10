Before and After: A Typical Home

Inevitably, we judge the inside of the home according to what we see on the outside. If the building is modern, we imagine that the interior will feature a contemporary design with modern furniture and creative finishes.
On the other hand, if we come across a classic-style building, we imagine a more traditional interior with vintage furniture or rustic finishes.
In the second example, however, you may be very surprised. In fact, such surprises are possible thanks to the professional work of the German RF Architekten, who have taken a typical residential home and turned it into a very modern and trendy space.
We have chosen a few images from the final results so you can see the work that went into it and how fabulous it has turned out!
In this image, we can see how much work has gone into transforming the kitchen environment. A wall has been knocked down, changing the style of the kitchen while retaining the classic look and feel.
From the outside, this just looks like another typical piece of German architecture. We would imagine that the interior is very outdated from this image.
Either way, however, the architects' work has started from the outside! They've given the exterior a fresh coat of paint, renewing the facade that would have been worn down from age.
There has also been an intervention in the garden, making it more pleasant and welcoming. These small, little details make a huge difference to the overall look and feel. It must leave the neighbours wondering what happened here!
It may be vintage, but it's also brand new!
While the exterior received a small intervention, the kitchen has been radically restored. Everything has been changed from the floor to the finishes to the cupboard doors.
However, there was no need to remove all of the furniture and kitchen accessories in a project like this.
In the case of the cupboards and cabinets, the shells remained but the doors were replaced with a much more modern style. It creates a completely different look and feel, while maintaining a vintage feel throughout the space.
While the older stove remains, its cover was replaced, giving the room a more rustic style.
The old tiled floors and tiled walls have been removed and replaced with a much cleaner finish. The shades and tones on the walls work together in harmony with the white furniture and cupboards.
The bathroom has a very clean and elegant look with new features and finishes. In this space, there was great concern for achieving smooth and clean surfaces as well as modern finishes.
For the organisation of bathroom objects, the designers have created a little shelf in the wall—a creative idea that saves space.
The new basin with its carved bowl and cupboard underneath adds a sophisticated touch to the bathroom as well as a touch of character. We love the little mosaic piece of wall the lines the wall above the sink. These all work together in harmony to create a very relaxed air.
It's very important to maintain ventilation and natural lighting in a humid area, so the designers have built a little window into the space. The frame of the window is a lovely dark colour, adding warmth.
All around the home, there is a wonderful dialogue between shades, tones and finishes, creating a visual connection between the different environments, which ensures a very strong design!