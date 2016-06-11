Your essential guide to modern dining!

In a house or apartment, your dining room is a central meeting point no matter how it is designed. It can be a separate room, integrated into the living room or kitchen, can feature a large or a small table… it doesn't matter! The important thing is that it is a place where food is consumed and where you share special moments with guests.
Whatever the type of dining room that you have, it should be a place where we feel comfortable.
If you want to add a touch of style to your dining room, then don't miss these following tips to ensure that you transform your dining room into the hippest meeting spot on the block!
Meals are all about moments of sharing something intimate and talking to each other, extending beyond what is for dinner.
But in order for this to happen, it is necessary that the dining room is a place of warmth, where we feel comfortable at all times. It should excite the senses and we should want to stay here long after the meal is finished, sharing stories and chatting to one another.
Isn't this dining room, by Estudio Sespede Architects, a place you would want to sit all night?
Undoubtedly the central part of the dining room both in terms of aesthetics and functionality, is the table and chairs.
You will have to choose them according to the space available: large, small, extended, rounded or a square table…
But what really matters when inserting our personality into the dining room, is to think about what style we truly want. You don't just have to go for a standard table and chairs, there are all sorts of styles to choose from. You can go for vintage, retro or industrial or you can even combine different types of chairs, materials and textures.
The tables and chairs that we choose create a very stylish dining room and your decor will then follow.
We can choose a room with harmonic tones and play around with different types of chairs in various shades or colours as well. If you don't have a big budget, recycle chairs, tables or even pieces of wood to help create a unique dining room that expresses your personality.
Of course, keep in mind that the chairs should be comfortable enough to sit at and eat. In this type of environment, you ideally don't want any arm rests on your chair or a back that is too upright or high. You should be comfortable while you are eating and so that you can spend all night chatting to your guests if need be.
If we have an exclusive, secluded dining room then you should make the most of the comfort and style. However, if you have a dining room that is integrated into the kitchen, then it is important that kitchen and the dining room follow a similar style but remain separate, like in this design by Laura Zilinski Architects.
Having one room where the dishes are prepared and where you eat is an ideal opportunity to create harmony between the different spaces with your decor elements. There is nothing more uncomfortable than eating in a room that is full of visual stimuli. The room where we eat must have a sense of tranquility so that we can enjoy our food in peace.
If you can, use different flooring to visually create a division between the kitchen and the dining room. In addition, you can decorate the dining room walls and leave the kitchen walls bare. The same division can be created by painting the walls of each room a different colour.
If the dining room is an inherent part of the kitchen, then we can decorate this space in a very modern way: by installing shelves and putting beautiful kitchen elements on display. Take advantage of the space that you are in and create a lovely and warm environment during meal time.
Choose gorgeous glass jars where you can display noodles, coffee or spices. You can also hang up your favourite and cutest mugs or tea cups. Set the table with simple and yet beautiful plates and glasses. Turning cookware into decorative elements in nothing to be afraid of!
One point that may not attract immediate attention but makes is a huge difference is the lighting in the dining room. We must ensure that the table features unique lighting!
It can be in the form of a large and striking lamp, which is ideal if the dining room is located in one, separate room. We can also choose a set of lights that allow us to dim the lights in the kitchen and turn up the lights around the table while eating.
Too much light will make us feel like we are under a spotlight and we will want to finish our food quickly and not enjoy the moment. For a more intimate atmosphere, low lamps are a good choice, focusing light on the table while the rest of the room is dimly lit.
Of course if we choose some beautiful lamps, the decor is almost done! Simply enter the room and the space can be appreciated.
Also have a look at: How to dine in style: your perfect dining room.
Whatever table you have chosen for your dining room, unless it is a folding table, nice decor will always enhance it. Opt for a beautiful table cloth, a vase of flowers or a classic basket with fruit, which is always a hit!
How great is this design by Parrado Architects?
If space allows, you can also place a centre piece in the middle of the table with beautiful flowers or candles.
While the tones chosen for the dining room often fall within the ranges of beige, we can take a chance and add some colour to the space. But remember that this is the place where we eat and so we still want to maintain some serenity. This is why we recommend going for a neutral tone for walls and then giving it a touch of life by painting one wall red, orange or green.
If this is a bit too outrageous for you, then you can add some colour in the form of artwork or pictures. These can truly enhance a wall, without much effort. And if you don't like it, you can just take it down.