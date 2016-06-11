Your essential guide to modern dining!

Undoubtedly the central part of the dining room both in terms of aesthetics and functionality, is the table and chairs.

You will have to choose them according to the space available: large, small, extended, rounded or a square table…

But what really matters when inserting our personality into the dining room, is to think about what style we truly want. You don't just have to go for a standard table and chairs, there are all sorts of styles to choose from. You can go for vintage, retro or industrial or you can even combine different types of chairs, materials and textures.

The tables and chairs that we choose create a very stylish dining room and your decor will then follow.

We can choose a room with harmonic tones and play around with different types of chairs in various shades or colours as well. If you don't have a big budget, recycle chairs, tables or even pieces of wood to help create a unique dining room that expresses your personality.

Of course, keep in mind that the chairs should be comfortable enough to sit at and eat. In this type of environment, you ideally don't want any arm rests on your chair or a back that is too upright or high. You should be comfortable while you are eating and so that you can spend all night chatting to your guests if need be.