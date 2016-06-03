​Catch some sun on these 10 beautiful balconies

We’re calling ‘halt’ to this deadline-driven world and fast-paced lifestyle, and opting for a break. But since it’s not yet time for a decent holiday, a quick relax will have to do.

Our location of choice? A sunny balcony that allows us to feel that luminous sensation on our faces, while lifting us high above the urbanites and treating us to some cityscape views.

So, pull up a chair and cup of tea (or glass of wine, your choice), and let’s kick back a little with these 10 beautiful balconies. Which one would be perfect for you?