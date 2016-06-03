Before And After: 4 Fabulous Bathrooms

Few things are as exhilarating as walking into a freshly renovated space. New wall colours, fabulous new flooring, splendid décor to zhoosh the space up… it’s just magical, and it makes us appreciate our living spaces again.
But today on ‘before and after’ we want to focus on that one private room in the house that we all need: the bathroom. Yes, it’s so much more than the space where we answer the calls of nature; it’s where we relax in a bubble bath, soak off the day’s stress in the shower, gussy up in the front of the mirror, etc.
So, what better way to make ourselves feel brand new than a brand-new bathroom?
Colour plays a big part, whether it’s the tone of the wallpaper or the hue of your favourite shirt. And, sadly, this bathroom got its colouring all wrong. That peachy wall tile looks outdated, the creamy flooring may have been hot and happening five years ago, and the purple toilet seat looks severely out of place.
It’s going to take more than a decent scrubbing to get this bathroom looking spick and span.
What a wowing effect! Looking like a completely new space, the renovated bathroom can’t help but to stun us.
Gone with the mismatched peach and purple, and welcome to the sleek and chic whites that adorn the bathroom with a cutting-edge crispness.
To add a bit of character, some African-style baskets interrupt the white palette ever so slightly, bringing in some new tones and patterns.
Don’t get us wrong: we love a decently tiled space, but then the tiles have to work in terms of colour and style. Unfortunately, this bathroom didn’t get the memo, as those pinks and maroons just don’t bring the “wow” that we want for this bathroom space.
In addition, those porcelain surfaces have begun to look a bit tired, resulting in a space that clearly needs a decent makeover.
They say once you go black… never mind, but we think this bathroom’s new daring take on dark colours is such a sure-fire winner, that nobody will ever miss its original look.
Charcoal-toned tiles have replaced both the wall- and floor surfaces, making the (newly added) porcelain pieces stand out most superbly. And how much do we love that fabulous backlighting of the mirror cabinet?
Crystal-clear glass and mirror panes just add perfect pizzazz to this new edgy look, ensuring that any activity in here (from flossing to showering) will happen in a most stylish spot.
We’ve said it before, but it deserves repeating: dark colours are a no-no for small spaces. These chocolate-brown mosaic surfaces do nothing to enhance this bathroom space, both in terms of space or looks. And what is with that bland beige on the toilet cover?
Help and style is needed ASAP!
Fantastic! Not only does the new tiles’ colour make this bathroom look cleaner and more tranquil, but opting for larger tiles instead of mosaic versions adds some visual space too.
The tired toilet had to go, and in its place we have a new model that fits in quite pleasingly with its new surroundings. No decorations ensure a ‘less is more’ look, making this bathroom as clean as we can possibly want, yet far from bland or boring.
And you know what that white colour palette means: any additional accessories or décor will fit in stunningly, regardless of colour!
Euw. Where do we start? Broken tiles falling from the walls, a yellowed look of dirt forming between the wall-tile surfaces, outdated appliances… You get those rooms that require a makeover, and then those that demand one. And this bathroom most definitely belongs in the latter category.
Much better! Just looking at this remodelled space makes us feel that we can breathe again. The old, suicidal tiles have left the building, and some new ones in creamy tones have taken their place.
But just look at that gorgeous vanity with its striking timber surface adding some coca-browns into the off-white mix. And since new mirrors and glass panes have been inserted, the ceiling downlighters sparkle and reflect in them most deliciously, ensuring a dazzling ambience perfect for that long-awaited bubble bath.
