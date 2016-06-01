A Modular Home in the Woods

When we settle down in a home of our own, we are faced with the challenge of reconciling the enjoyment of natural space with retaining a sense of privacy. Today we will look at a home where this was achieved, and spectacularly so.
The War House, by A + B Architects, is a beautiful, modular home, located in a clearing right in the middle of the woods. This allows for its inhabitants to enjoy the lovely natural surroundings offered by their outdoor space, but also ensures a greater sense of privacy than would not have been the case in a standard suburban home, offered by the covering of the of the trees around the property.
So, if you are interested in a sleek modern homes that make ample use of natural materials, blending in seamlessly with its surroundings, you have come to the right article! Let's go take a closer look!
The front view of the house exhibits is linear and streamlined nature. The rectangular structure consists of a dark and rich timber, which reflects the texture and colours of the trees surrounding the house. The flat roof of the building ensures that the structure has the uniform appearance of a single, sturdy volume.
The windows in this front-facing wall of the home are bordered by inward-sloping window frames, which gives the facade a strong geometric look, as well as adding depth to an otherwise seemingly 2-dimensional appearance. This also gives the structure an exceedingly modern character.
Beyond the flat structure of the house, we can see the rise of the many trees native to the forest surrounding the clearing on which the home is located, and this gives us an idea of the beauty of the natural environment.
Moving around to view the building from the other side of the property, we get a clear sense of its dual nature—privacy vs. openness to nature. Here we can see the other side of the coin, as a matter of speaking. This part of the home is much different from the impersonal and oblique facade we saw in the first picture. Here, the entire length of the structure's outer wall has been replaced by glass, ensuring that all of the rooms inside the home is open to views of the outdoors. Above and below we can still see the rich timber we had seen in the previous picture, here, it is employed in the roof overhang and porch respectively.
Now to the interior of the home. As to be expected from such a modern, linear exterior, one could easily imagine a cold and impersonal interior to the home. As we can see in this image, however, this is certainly not the case. The inside of this home is warm and welcoming, full of natural light and a very fresh feeling.
The spaciousness and light feeling inside the home is achieved by the use of a light timber for the ceiling and walls, in conjunction with white flooring and neutrally coloured furniture. Not to mention the large windows that allow natural sunlight to permeate the entire space.
Here we can see a glimpse of the living area, including a partial kitchen counter, round dining table and cupboard space at the back.
Moving our position slightly back from the previous image and changing the vantage point, we now get a glimpse of the kitchen space of the home. It is a large and open space, perfectly suited to the open-plan design of this particular house and the lifestyle it affords.
The cabinetry in this kitchen is constructed of wood, continuing the natural themes of the exterior and some of the interior. As we can see here, the cabinets cover the entire back wall of the kitchen, and the main kitchen appliances are streamlined within this design. The kitchen counter space consists of a singular volume of sleek white laminate. This resonates with the crown moulding of the ceiling above the kitchen area—a bright inverted dais reaching out from the wooden ceiling. The combination of the clean white and the warm wood makes for an excellent cooking area.
Lastly, we take a step back outside to view the porch and back yard in a bit more details. Here again, we can see the porch consisting of a wooden deck to resonate with the facade of the home, albeit in the form of a different species of timber. This is, naturally, a type of wood less prone to wear and sufficiently treated to withstand adverse weather conditions the best. The porch stretches on across the length of the building, providing equal and easy access from any part of the home.
Beyond the porch we can see the bright green grass of the home's back yard, providing ample space for recreation and relaxation in private. Of course, beyond the limits of the property there is also an entire forest of trees, surely providing endless opportunities for hiking and the appreciation of the indigenous wildlife.
On the porch we can see a simple, yet sufficient table and bench, where any family member can enjoy a good cup of coffee and the beautiful views surrounding their home in the woods. For another modern home amongst acres of forest, take a look at this: House of modern beauty in the trees.