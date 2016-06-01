A Modular Home in the Woods

When we settle down in a home of our own, we are faced with the challenge of reconciling the enjoyment of natural space with retaining a sense of privacy. Today we will look at a home where this was achieved, and spectacularly so.

The War House, by A + B Architects, is a beautiful, modular home, located in a clearing right in the middle of the woods. This allows for its inhabitants to enjoy the lovely natural surroundings offered by their outdoor space, but also ensures a greater sense of privacy than would not have been the case in a standard suburban home, offered by the covering of the of the trees around the property.

So, if you are interested in a sleek modern homes that make ample use of natural materials, blending in seamlessly with its surroundings, you have come to the right article! Let's go take a closer look!