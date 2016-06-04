7 Minimalist Interiors that WOW!

Minimalist design is one of the most significant decor movements of the 20th Century.

This type of interior design and architecture sees a collision between function and style. Only the necessary elements are featured in the design, creating a very clean and minimal look.

As Linda Breen Pierce said, “Simplicity involves unburdening your life, and living more lightly with fewer distractions that interfere with a high quality life, as defined uniquely by each individual.”

Today we are going to look at seven minimalist interiors that will prove to you just how fabulous this style truly is!