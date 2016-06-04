The Desert Home That Stuns

Ibiza is known for a vibrant night life, beautiful beaches and gorgeous buildings, which is possibly why the Ibiza-based Ivan Torres Architects are so inspired.

Their impressive home, true to Ibiza style, makes the absolute most of the environment around it without compromising on trend or grandeur.

As Charlotte Tilbury once said, The light, colors, and energy of Ibiza are constant sources of inspirations for my work. I always leave Ibiza recharged and full of ideas for new shades, looks, and products.

In today's homify ideabook, we will feel ourselves get recharged just by exploring this beautiful home!